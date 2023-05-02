Arts & Entertainments

Jubilation As Couple Welcomes Twins After 32-Year Of Childlessness

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

After 32 years of childlessness, a Nigerian couple recently welcome a set of twins both male and female.

The couple, who are said to have been waiting on God for a miracle, reportedly gave birth to a set of twins after spending over three decades together.

The photographer [Zibah Photography], who shared photos of the couple with their children (male and female) captioned:

“God Bless This Beautiful Family with A Bouncing, beautiful Twin boy and Girl After 32 years of waiting. God is Great,” the Facebook post, which has received a barrage of mixed reactions read.

However, The name and location of the couples were, however, not mentioned by the photographer.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02tcUyaERvZAq2LFT9bhyc3MpQFhv8j5vTwaPP2ZWLg3wAQGNPdNV4BrRa84Lfxxz2l&id=100038986175622&mibextid=Nif5oz

Mariam Adebukola

