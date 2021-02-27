Jubilation as Enugu community gets first Igwe

His Royal Highness, Igwe Sunday Nwobodo, has been crowned first traditional ruler of Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. He was crowned alongside his wife, Lolo Promise Chioma Nwobodo, and Christian Chuwku, as the traditional prime minister. Speaking after his coronation during, Igwe Nwobodo restated his commitment not to change from the good lifestyle he is known for. He promised that his first target as the traditional ruler is to deliver a good healthcare centre for the people of Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous Community.

The coronation ceremony was attended by many dignitaries from the community, including Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Charles Egumgbe and officials from the Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters. The commissioner said: “I have the honour to inform you that having considered your selection by your community satisfactory and in accordance with the state Traditional Rulers Law, Cap. 151, Revised Laws of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved your recognition as the Traditional Ruler of Umuisu Ugbawka Community.

