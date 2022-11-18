Jubilation as FG appoints acting NAFDAC DG

Following the refusal of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye to hand over office as Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) after the expiration of her five-year tenure early this month, the Federal Government has appointed the most senior Director at the agency, Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, to take over.

This had become necessary as Prof. Adeyeye’s actions almost led to an industrial unrest at the agency, as the labour unions were threatening for a showdown if she insisted on staying beyond her tenure which came to an end November 4, 2022

Staff of the agency as well as stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry had gone wild with jubilation over Dr. Monica’s appointment as acting Director General.

Prior to her appointment, Dr. Monica was the Director Registration and Regulatory Affairs at the agency. She is a renowned pharmacist and have served in NAFDAC for over 10 years.

