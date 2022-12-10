News

Jubilation as Graphic Packaging International renovates , builds block of classrooms in Ibadan schools

Posted on Author Patience Ogbo Comment(0)

Primary education in Nigeria has received a boost with the provision of conducive learning facilities for pupils by the Graphic Packaging International which constructed and donated a block of four classrooms, 6unit toilets, a perimeter fence and a well to the Methodist Basic School Ayetoro in Ibadan Oyo State . Speaking during the launch and handing over ceremony of the facilities to the school, the Managing Director of Graphic Packaging International, Mr. Anthony Fitzpatrick said the construction of the facilities was borne out of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company to give back to the community.

He said ‘’We came to give back to the community. We need to understand that children are the future. When we look after the children, we are looking after the future to make Nigeria a big and prosperous country. We have received so much and as part of our corporate social responsibility, Graphic Packaging International has since 2017, renovated five schools within Ibadan. Graphic Packaging is committed to the community by giving back and this will continue every year. It is not about the state we found the school but we see a need to improve what is on ground. We are involved with the Rotary Club Ibadan and have invested to train graphic designers and web designers.

We built the block of four classrooms, six toilets, dug the well, erected the fence and put the burglary around it’’ Mr. Fitzpatrick while acknowledging the importance of education stated that children are the future and their education should be taken seriously . ‘’ What we have done today is for the children. Parents play a big role in children’s lives with the principals and the teacher also whom I praise and appreciate for the good work they doing in the lives of the children’ Speaking on the abundant human resources in Nigeria, Mr. Fitzpatrick said. ‘’All the operators in our company are Nigerians. What we have achieved at the school is because of the great team I have.

I praise God every day for the team. I just like to thank the Lord and the people for making I and my wife to be part of this today’’ Alhaji Raheem Folagbade urged other companies to emulate Graphic Packaging International. ‘’ Graphic Packaging International is the only company doing CSR in Oluyole local government council. They are doing it through the community. I appreciate the company.

Look at the money they spent on this fence is huge expenses. The school pillar is with iron and each class has a pillar. When we came to inspect the school, the MD saw that the children were sitting on the floor and he was deeply concerned and they provided two hundred benches and chairs. When we were erecting the school fence, we had a running battle with some landlords as they have encroached on the school land but today the school has a fence and a gate. Graphic Packaging International has renovated schools in Akorode and Olu-ede communities and this is Ayetoro community.

We are moving to Idi -Ayore community where they have been given five schools and they will start work there by March next year. The head teacher of the Methodist Basic School Ayetoro Mr. Oladele Oyeleke on behalf of the school expressed profound gratitude to the Graphic Packaging International for providing the facilities as he assured that they school will maintain the facilities .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group mobilises women for PVC registration in C’River

Posted on Author Clenent James

A group, Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria Project (WVLP) in partnership with Gender and Development Action (GADA) has called on women in Cross River State women to actively participate in the 2023 general election by registering for and obtaining their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). Project Coordinator of WVLP, Mrs. Francisca Effiom made the call yesterday […]
News

Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James

Cross River takes stock of devastation after tropical storm destroyed property worth millions of naira in Calabar, Cross River State capital, on Thursday. The rainstorm, which lasted several hours, caused flooding in the city, pulled down trees, electric poles and cables, tore roofs of residential and office buildings and caused severe traffic jam due to […]
News

When Enugu airport roared back to life

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu was finally reopened on Sunday, August 30 for flight operations. That was a year and six days after it was shut for infrastructure upgrade, and after missing completion targets twice. KENNETH OFOMA, in Enugu, reports The journey to the reconstruction of the airport was characterized with twists and turns. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica