Jubilation as Graphic Packaging International renovates , builds block of classrooms in Ibadan schools

Primary education in Nigeria has received a boost with the provision of conducive learning facilities for pupils by the Graphic Packaging International which constructed and donated a block of four classrooms, 6unit toilets, a perimeter fence and a well to the Methodist Basic School Ayetoro in Ibadan Oyo State . Speaking during the launch and handing over ceremony of the facilities to the school, the Managing Director of Graphic Packaging International, Mr. Anthony Fitzpatrick said the construction of the facilities was borne out of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company to give back to the community.

He said ‘’We came to give back to the community. We need to understand that children are the future. When we look after the children, we are looking after the future to make Nigeria a big and prosperous country. We have received so much and as part of our corporate social responsibility, Graphic Packaging International has since 2017, renovated five schools within Ibadan. Graphic Packaging is committed to the community by giving back and this will continue every year. It is not about the state we found the school but we see a need to improve what is on ground. We are involved with the Rotary Club Ibadan and have invested to train graphic designers and web designers.

We built the block of four classrooms, six toilets, dug the well, erected the fence and put the burglary around it’’ Mr. Fitzpatrick while acknowledging the importance of education stated that children are the future and their education should be taken seriously . ‘’ What we have done today is for the children. Parents play a big role in children’s lives with the principals and the teacher also whom I praise and appreciate for the good work they doing in the lives of the children’ Speaking on the abundant human resources in Nigeria, Mr. Fitzpatrick said. ‘’All the operators in our company are Nigerians. What we have achieved at the school is because of the great team I have.

I praise God every day for the team. I just like to thank the Lord and the people for making I and my wife to be part of this today’’ Alhaji Raheem Folagbade urged other companies to emulate Graphic Packaging International. ‘’ Graphic Packaging International is the only company doing CSR in Oluyole local government council. They are doing it through the community. I appreciate the company.

Look at the money they spent on this fence is huge expenses. The school pillar is with iron and each class has a pillar. When we came to inspect the school, the MD saw that the children were sitting on the floor and he was deeply concerned and they provided two hundred benches and chairs. When we were erecting the school fence, we had a running battle with some landlords as they have encroached on the school land but today the school has a fence and a gate. Graphic Packaging International has renovated schools in Akorode and Olu-ede communities and this is Ayetoro community.

We are moving to Idi -Ayore community where they have been given five schools and they will start work there by March next year. The head teacher of the Methodist Basic School Ayetoro Mr. Oladele Oyeleke on behalf of the school expressed profound gratitude to the Graphic Packaging International for providing the facilities as he assured that they school will maintain the facilities .

