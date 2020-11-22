Jubilation as Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi‘s Prince arrives

Based on his status as a significant traditional ruler in the South West and a revered Monarch in the country, it is natural that the life of handsome Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ile-Ife will be like a newspaper that anyone can pick and read.

It is therefore on this premise it appears like nothing happens in his life without generating attention all over.

One of the most talked about thing about the well-loved king is his love life. His marital journey since he ascended the coveted throne when he got married to his now former wife, Queen Zainab Otiti to how he eventually declared Queen Naomi as the new bride, after much speculation about who would be the wife.

It was another round of different tales making the round about why the new wife had not gotten a child for the king, more so that the king’s union to the former Queen also didn’t produce any fruit.

For Ojaja II, Oba Adeyeye, his days of having to endure all sorts of unpleasant tales about child bearing as well as worrying about his heir to the throne, is over as his beautiful wife, Olori Naomi just put to bed, a bouncing baby boy.

This development has therefore set the entire palace and Ile-Ife in a wild jubilation.

The jubilation is not limited to those places but all over as the entire social media space has since been awashed with congratulatory messages to the latest parents in town, Oba Adeyeye and Olori Naomi. It will be recalled that the king has a grown up daughter, he had long before he became a king.

