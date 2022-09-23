Jubilation, encomiums as 22Bet.ng provides water borehole facilities to two markets in Ibadan

It was jubilation galore amid encomiums as global sports betting and casino brand, 22Bet.ng, during the week, provided functional water borehole facilities to two key regions of Ibadan – Moniya Market and Gbagi International Market.

The water borehole facilities, part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of 22Bet.ng whose portfolio includes Esports, 22Bet Casino, 22Games among others to ensure its betting services caters for all punters, will provide the needed succour for both for the market men and women as well as residents of the communities. It was done in partnership with the Oyo State Gaming Board.

Commissioning the borehole facilities, which included brand new generators (one for each of the two facilities, respectively), the Director General, Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, Hon. Olajide Boladuro, commended 22Bet for the facilities, adding that it is something that they have always wanted.

“It is a very laudable achievement for the Oyo State government and 22Bet working together to achieve this for the people of Akinyele and Moniya area, in particular; this market area. It is very impressive, it’s been long coming, something that they’ve always wanted,” he said, in an interview with New Telegraph.

Boladuro used the opportunity to call on other companies domiciled in the state to emulate 22Bet to make lives better for the people.

Speaking at the commissioning in Moniya Market, the Counsellor, Ward 5, Akinyele Local Government Area, of the state,

Hon. Ojelabi Oluwaseun, thanked 22Bet for laudable project, noting that it definitely alleviates the challenges of water in the market.

Also speaking at the commissioning, the Chairman, Gbagi International Market, Alhaji Ganiyu Adetayo, expressed his appreciation to 22Bet, adding that the water borehole facilities will go a long way in helping them.

