Jubilations as RCCG marks 70-year of existence

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

There is a great measure of joy in the air for members and associates of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as the 70th anniversary of the church tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’ which coincides with the annual August convention begins tomorrow, August 8 and ends Sunday, August 14 at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway Redemption campground.
Over the last 70 years, RCCG has taken the gospel of the Kingdom of God to more than 197 nations and territories of the world with millions of souls saved, National Overseer of the church, Pastor Joseph Obayemi said at a recent briefing.
To the mission, jubilee represents a year of harvest of souls into the kingdom of God, deliverance of many from captivity  and turning many slaves into kings and priests through the salvation of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Obayemi further shared that despite what seems to be achieved the church has just started in its strides of being helped by God in carrying out numerous outreaches and making more significant impacts on lives and nations across the world.
He affirmed the church’s commitment to liberating souls from captivity and ensuring peace and progress in the world, saying:‘‘As a ‘covenant church that was birthed by God’s covenant and still living God’s covenant, we are well aware of our responsibility to the Kingdom of God, our nation of origin and the world at large. That is why our celebration of Jubilee means a lot more than just a celebration of our 70 years of existence.
‘‘…As a mission with commitment to the development of our nation of origin, Nigeria, Jubilee is a season where we see God liberating our nation from the many challenges the nation is currently facing – we are confident that indeed, Nigeria will become the delight of all nations.
‘‘As a global church, we affirm our commitment to global peace and the prosperity of nations, families and individuals. Our belief is that this year of Jubilee will mark a total turn around for the world economically and in many other ramifications. God will be asserting His authority as the sovereign owner and ruler of all nations.’’

 

