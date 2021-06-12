News

Jubilee syringe factory expands production

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Jubilee syringe factory expands production

…As NMA Applauded Gov. Emmanuel for making A’Ibom workers highest paid in Nigeria

Africa’s largest syringe production company, Jubilee Syringe Factory in Akwa Ibom State is set to expand its scope of production to cover varieties of medical consumables, as the government doubles efforts to suitably position the state as a budding medical tourism destination.

The state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, dropped the hint while playing host to a delegation of the Akwa Ibom Chapter of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, at Government House, Uyo.

Affirming his administration’s resolve to ensure a holistic approach in consolidating the state’s healthcare sector, Governor Emmanuel said the Jubilee Syringe Factory, beyond its reputation of largest syringe production capacity in Africa, will soon venture into production of all plastic medical consumables, assuring that the state-of-the-art Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital, AKSUTH, underway, will be a model tertiary hospital.

“Not just the syringe, we are starting other consumables; everything plastic consumable in the medical line, like all those gloves. …We need a lot of your support in setting up our Teaching Hospital and we really mean business about that. As a state, we are doing well in secondary healthcare system. We jumped to establish a quaternary hospital. The next level is to set up a very good tertiary hospital. When we run that one well, well equipped, it will give birth to a College of Medicine. With what we have in mind and what we are going to bring in, we will have the best Teaching Hospital owned by a state government”, he stated.

He said with AKSUTH the state was set to bridge the gap between the already existing ultra-modern secondary and quaternary medical facilities in the state, while reaffirming his administration’s resolve to maintain the status quo of the health workers in the state being the highest paid nationwide.

Governor Emmanuel commended the sacrifice of medical practitioners in the state government fight against COVID-19 and congratulated the new NMA leadership in the state on their emergence and urged them to use the pivotal position of the NMA in the medical field to support state government’s drive towards a holistic development of the healthcare sector, by liaising with the various sister bodies to ensure best practices in by practitioners in the sub-sectors.

He stressed that lack of good surgery recovery plan, bedside manners, laboratory services and other complementary services, can render the medical practice counterproductive.

In his words, “Please let’s look at medical profession as a total approach…. As NMA you should have a way of controlling other ancillary services. Where I am suffering very much now, as a governor, is bedside manners with recovering patients. When you finish as the Doctor it is not all over. The recovery of that patient at times is as serious as what you did, especially in the theatre. You only go on ward rounds, may be in the morning or evening, you don’t know what happens to those people, but I’m getting a whole lot of reports of terrible bedside manners of nurses and other medical workers. Where I’m also having a whole lot of issues is all these labs being set up and we are going to clampdown on them very soon”.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Chairman Akwa Ibom State chapter of the NMA, Dr. Ime Udoh, thanked Governor Emmanuel for being the first Chief Executive to grant the Association audience in the state and lauded his administration’s passionate attention to healthcare.

He said the Governor’s approval Consolidated Medical Salary Scale, CONMESS, which places workers in the state government employ as highest paid in the country, the prowess brought to bear in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the AKSUTH initiative and other ventures in the health sector were indicative the government’s acknowledgement of health as the substratum on which is created, adding that the government has not only prevented capital flight from the state, but has, through the Jubilee Syringe Factory, attract medical tourism to the state.

Dr Udoh used the opportunity of the visit to inform the Governor of the 2021 Physicians Week, scheduled to hold in the state in October.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Igbo group to Buhari: Review latest police promotions

Posted on Author Reporter

…says elevation of only one officer from S’East unfair Our Reporter The Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide, has joined a cross section of groups and individuals across the country, to bemoan the recent promotion of senior officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC). Specifically, the Igbo professionals alleged unfair treatment against the South East geo-political […]
News

Aviation Round Table webinar on airport concession holds Aug 13

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) has concluded plans to host Aviation Round Table webinar conference on August 13. According to the president of ASRTI, Dr. Gbenga Olowo, who also heads Sabre West Africa, and convener of the conference, the theme is: ‘Nigeria Airport Concession: How Far So Far? He said the theme was informed […]
News

Land grabbing: Ogun community petitions IGP over officers’ alleged involvement

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to caution his Monitoring Unit in Lagos State, to stop meddling into land matters and allegedly aiding and abetting land grabbing in Owode Ibeshe in Ikorudu area of the state.   In two separate petitions written to the Inspector General of Police, the petitioners, through their […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica