Jude Lawal is Radio Lagos/Eko FM GM

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, has approved the appointment of Olajide Isiaka Lawal as General Manager of Radio Lagos / Eko FM. Lawal’s appointment followed the retirement of Mrs. Ayo Shotonwa on October 8. Prior to his appointment, Lawal was the Head of the Public Affairs Unit in the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture. A statement by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said Lawal was appointed because of his commitment to quality service delivery.

