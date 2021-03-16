Metro & Crime

Judge chases out journalists in Delta monarch’s kidnap, murder case

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Justice M.O. Omovie  of the Delta State High Court, Ibusa, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state Tuesday ordered journalists out of his court room during the murder case of HRM Ofuue Akaeze III, the Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom.
The monarch was abducted by a four-man gang of kidnappers five years ago and was killed by them.
The suspects, who are suspected Fulani herdamen, were thereafter arrested in far away northern states after detectives trailed them and track them down with the victim”s phones and brought back to Asaba.
At the resumed hearing of the consolidated suit no. A/20C/2017 and A/198/2017 between the state and Jamilu Ahmed, Suleiman Musa, Omoru Muhammed and one Garuba at Ibusa Tuesday, Justice Omovie, who was uncomfortable with the presence of the media, directed a female court officer to order journalists to leave the court room.
Her words: “Who is from NTA (Nigerian Television Authority), DBS (Delta Broadcasting Service) here? Where are the other journalists? The judge has said you people should go out until you get clearance from the state’s Chief Judge to cover the proceedings.”
The embarrassment generated uneasy calm among hundreds of the members of the Ubulu-Uku Development Council (UDC) who were sponsored by Udunusa, to the premises to show solidarity.
There was murmuring, disomfort and apparent distrust on the faces of the chiefs and kinsmen of the murdered monarch as journalists were stepping out.
They expressed shock at the fragrant disregard of the Freedom of Information (PIB) law by the judge and wondered why the court wanted the matter to be shrouded in mystery.
The absence of the defence counsel and the doctor that was in possession of the autopsy that was conducted on late monarch stalled the proceeding.
The matter has been adjourned till April 28, 2021.

