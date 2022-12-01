Judge orders COAS, TRADOC Commander’s arrest over contempt of court

A Niger State High Court in Minna has issued a warrant for arrest on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Faruk Yahaya for contempt of court. Also issued a warrant for arrest by Justice Halima Abdulmalik was the Nigerian Army Commander of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Major Gen. Stevenson Olugbenga Olabanji. The Federal High Court in Abuja had sentenced the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, to three months in prison for disobeying a court order or until he obeys the order it made on October 21, 2011. Justice Abdulmalik said the order followed upon hearing on the motion on notice brought before the court in pursuant of Order 42 Rule 10 of the Niger State High Court Civil Procedure 2018.
