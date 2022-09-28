Metro & Crime

Judge restrains #ObiDatti rally from holding at Lekki toll-gate

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu and Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, Wednesday stopped the Labour Party (LP) and its supporters from converging at the Lekki toll-gate for its #Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally slated to be held on October 1, 2020.

The judge equally ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with the order.

Justice Osiagor issued the order while ruling on a motion for injunction initiated by 10 plaintiffs. They are praying the court to, among others; restrain the LP, its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, one Julius Abure and their loyalists from holding the rally.

Justice Osiagor equally held that while the rally cannot stop at the Lekki toll-gate, it can pass through the venue to access Falomo Bridge and other venues at which the rally plans to meet.

Meanwhile, a preliminary objection instituted by the defendants, who wanted the court to stop hearing the motion for the reason that it lacked jurisdiction, could not be entertained as all parties to the suit had not been served.

This prompted the judge to adjourn the hearing of the substantive suit to November 4, 2022.

According to the suit, the 10 plaintiffs, through their counsel, Romeo Ese Michael, are urging the court to among others, restrain the LP, its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, one Julius Abure and their loyalists from holding the rally, until the hearing and determination of their Motion-On-Notice of September 12, 2022.

The plaintiffs are Adedotun Ajulo, Salamatu Suleiman Lewi, Hakeem Ijaduola, Ogunbona Akinpelu, Owolabi Oluwasegun, Mogbojuri Kayode, Wuyep Mantim Nadom, Dimimu Mabel, Kolawole Salami, and Wale Abe Lawrence.

The 1st to 10th defendants are Obi, LP, Baba-Ahmed, Abure, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police (Lagos State Command), Director-General (Department of State Services), Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited, Attorney-General of Lagos State and The Governor of Lagos State.

The plaintiffs are in their substantive action contending among others that a repeat or celebration of the “infamous” #EndSARS protest of 2020 under the political guise of “#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally ”will cause a breakdown of peace and will result in post-traumatic stress disorder for them and the public.”

 

