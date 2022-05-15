Judge to mother of 2 murdered children: Ask God to give you justice

Welder jailed 10 months for stealing neighbour’s Kaftan, phones

A judge of Osisioma High Court III in Abia State, Justice Teddy Eruba, has asked a bereaved mother, Mrs Ogechi Chima-Osuagwu to ask God for justice over the death of her two children in Aba on April 2, 2021.

Although Eruba commended the woman for her courage in testifying in the death of her children Bright (9), and Victory (7) at their home on No 32 Osuga Street, Abayi Ogbuligba, Osisioma LGA, Abia, he however commended the woman for the courage to testify in the matter. Four accused persons, Chigozie Ikeokwu, Amanna Temple, Chukwuebuka Nnamani, and Godwin Chimezie were arraigned for the matter.

“We are very sorry for what happened to you and your husband. We assure you that we will do our best to do justice to the matter as it is within our powers, and within the confines of what is presented to this court. “But I want to tell you to speak to God about your matter because it is only God that can guarantee true justice,” he said.

Chima-Osuagwu, who is a trader, said she did not know the first and second accused persons, Chigozie Ikokwu and Amanna Temple, allegedly being parties to the murder of her children. She, under cross-examination, said she saw them first during the last adjourned date on the matter when she came to testify but was not called up.

The witness said that when she returned from the market on that fateful day, she met her only neighbour in the building, Mrs Ifeoma Ethelbert, and her children in the building. Following questions from a defence lawyer, she said that she told the police that investigated the matter about it.

She said her building was surrounded by bushes, hence nobody would know what was happening inside it if the person did not enter the compound. Chima-Osuagwu also said that no specific person told her that the first and second accused killed her two children, but that it was their confession that brought them in on the matter.

After the matter ended, the third defendant’s lawyer, Casmir Esom, who had earlier left, returned to address the court, complaining of the presence of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter covering the matter. However, Justice Eruba informed the lawyer that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not bar a journalist from appearing in court and reporting cases.

Eruba counseled Esom to produce evidence of what the reporter had written which he claimed was subjudice, if he had such, adding that it was only such a report that the court could consider.

The matter was adjourned until May 25, for the continuation of trial. A Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old welder, Idris Musa, to 10 months imprisonment for stealing his neighbour’s Kaftan, worth N18,000 and cell phones. The police charged Musa, who resides in Gwagwa, Abuja, with criminal trespass and theft. Musa pleaded guilty to theft and begged for leniency.

Following the plea, the Judge, Sulyman Ola gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000. Ola also ordered Musa to pay N111,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Usman, who lives in Gwagwa , Abuja reported the matter at the Gwagwa Police on April 12.

Ogada said that the convict sneaked into the complainant’s room and stole his Kaftan worth N 18000, He told the court that the convict also stole the complainant three cell phones worth N95,000 and other valuables. Ogada said that during police interrogation and investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said all effort made to recover the stolen items failed. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

