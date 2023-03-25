News

Judgement, affirmation of will of Osun people, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, on Friday posited that the judgement of Abuja Court of Appeal on the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, affirmed the will of Osun people. Osun PDP spokesperson, Oladele Olabamiji, while reacting to the appellate court’s verdict, said that they have always had confidence that the judgement of the Tribunal would be overturned. “We thank God Almighty and the honourable justices of the Appeal Court, who today affirmed the collective resolve of the good people of Osun State in electing Gov. Ademola Adeleke. “We knew all along that in the face of the law and the weight of evidence before the court, the judgment at the lower tribunal was purely a travesty of justice. “Our confidence in getting the judgement overturned or set aside, as it happened today, was high all along.

“Our confidence never shook for once that we will get justice (if there is anything like justice in our electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria). “When people can longer vote and have their votes count, where people can no longer choose their leaders freely, then there will be trouble, but today the appellate court has corrected the danger in the judgment of the lower court. “Wherever they go now, Supreme Court or anywhere, we are not expecting anything different at the Supreme by the grace of God Almighty,” he said The PDP spokesperson then called on the people of the state, sympathisers and PDP members and supporters to celebrate the judgment moderately. “Osun State belongs to all of us. The government is the government of everybody. “People should celebrate in moderation, they should go about their normal businesses and continue to support the governor,” he said.

