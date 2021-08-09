Metro & Crime

Judgement day: Fraudsters lose properties in posh areas of Lagos to FG

  • Three Duplexes in Lekki
  • Over N200m in bank accounts
  • Luxury cars

Judgment day finally came for two Nigerian fraudsters, Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru as they lost cash and properties in upscale Lekki axis of Lagos to the FG following their arrest and successful prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The forfeited assets include the sums of N196, 741, 216.82 and N7, 054, 852.01 in bank accounts; two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz E500 and a Toyota Hilux 2020 and five-bedroom duplex situated at Ibrahim Eleto Street, Osopa London, Lekki, Lagos, four-bedroom semi-detached duplex situated at Ologolo, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos and another four-bedroom semi-detached duplex in Southern View Estate, Mayor Court, Chevron Alternative Road, Lekki, Lagos.

The two vehicles are valued at N30 million while the three duplexes are valued at N230 million. The fraudsters forfeited the assets to the FG as they could not explain the source.

