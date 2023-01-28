Judgement miscarriage of justice, I’ll challenge it –Adeleke

The Osun Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has declared former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election having scored the majority lawful votes. The judgment was delivered at the premises of the State High Court in Osogbo. Reading the majority judgement, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume agrees that there was over voting, which were proved before the court. Justics Kume hinted that having deducted the number of over-voting presented by Oyetola and APC it was discovered that oyetola scored 314,931 majority Lawful votes, while Ademola gathered 290,266. Governor Adeleke has however, rejected the verdict and headed to the Appeal Court. According to the tribunal, the grounds of the petition before it are three. They are that Adeleke was not qualified to contest based on his academic qualifications and other discrepancies in his education.

The Tribunal said it agreed that Adeleke was not elected by majority of the electorates and that the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act. Justice Kume said that the petitioners were challenging results of elections in 10 local government areas, which are Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Ila, Ilesa west, Irepodun, Obokun, Olorunda and Osogbo. Adeleke had, in his response on August 23, denied the allegations levelled against him by the APC and Oyetola. He added that the petitioners pointed the attention of the tribunal to the secondary school certificate of Adeleke, which carries 1981, while Osun State was not in existence. Ruling on the forgery, the court said Adeleke’s other qualifications have qualified him to contest for the post of Governor.

The tribunal referred to the statement of admission of “seemingly over-voting” made by an INEC official who appeared before the tribunal as respondent’s witness. He said the defence by the respondents on the over-voting are unreliable and blamed the INEC for producing contradictory results, stating that it put question mark on the readiness of the Commission to conduct credible elections. The Tribunal therefore, ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to Adeleke just as it ordered that Oyetola should be issued Certificate of Return with immediate effect. “In other words, the defenses of the respondents are tainted with fundamental flaws, irreconcilable and unreliable, incapable of defeating the credible evidence tendered by the petitioners in respect of the 744 polling units where over voting has been established.

“The inference we hereby drawn from the fact established by the evidence and record is that the election conducted on July 16, 2022 was done in substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Acts and extant regulations. “Moreover, exhibit BVR has not been withdrawn by the first respondent who made and issued it. The petitioners relied on exhibit BVR in maintaining this petition. “Similarly, the exhibit tendered by the respondents after exhibit BVR submitted by learned counsel to the petitioners, were thought of after the declaration of result on the 17th day of July, 2022,” he said. However, in his minority judgment, one of the judges, B.A Ogbuli agreed with the majority judgement on the qualification, but discountenanced the evidence of the Prosecution Witness.

The minority, who said the petitioner failed to prove his case bordering on over-voting, dismissed the case over lack of merit. Reacting to the verdict of the Tribunal from his country home in Ede, Governor Adeleke faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Gboyega Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters” While urging his supporters to remain calm, Governor Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting that he remains the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...