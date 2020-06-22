Judge’s absence stalls Ogun PDP leadership suit

A Federal High Court in Abeokuta Monday adjourned till July 7 hearing in a suit bordering on the leadership tussle in the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The adjournment followed the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Abubakar Shittu.

The suit number FHC/AB/CS/24/2020 had Chief Adebayo Dayo and Barr. Bimbo Lanre-Balogun as plaintiffs while the PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Semiu Sodipo were joined as defendants.

New Telegraph reports that the state chapter of PDP had been enmeshed in crisis, polarising the party into rival factions loyal to both Senator Buruji Kashamu and Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

Amid the supremacy battle, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, had petitioned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking reassignment of the case involving the state chapter of the party over bribery allegation against Justice Shittu.

Subsequently, Justice Shittu reportedly withdrawn himself from further hearing of the suit over the allegation of partiality levelled against him.

At a sitting on June 18, the judge was reported to have said that it would be improper for him to continue to hear the cases after one of the parties has lost confidence in him.

But in a twist, parties to the suit appeared in the court on Monday following a notice for the commencement of hearing.

