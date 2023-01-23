Metro & Crime

Judge’s illness stalls Ogun Speaker, EFCC alleged N2.5bn fraud case

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The absence of Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State has stalled the hearing in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

New Telegraph learnt that the case could not be heard because the judge was slightly indisposed.

Though in her chambers within the court, Justice Abdulmalik could not appear in the court room to hear the fraud case involving the Speaker.

Oluomo arrived at the court premises around 8:45a.m., a few minutes after lawyers of the EFCC had arrived.

The former Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri was also in court, but they all left when court officials told them that the case had been adjourned till March 29 and 30 having waited for more than one hour inside the court.

New Telegraph reliably gathered that the judge could not appear at the court room because “she is ill.”

Therefore, Justice Abdulmalik invited counsels to her chambers to brief them about the development, while picking convenient dates for the next adjournment.

This is the second time the court would be adjourning the case after it was transferred from Lagos to Ogun State.

 

