Judges’ retreat, vacation stall trial of Baba Ijesha

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The criminal trial of a popular Yoruba actor, Olarenwaju James aka Baba Ijesha before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos over charges of sexual assault of a minor was yesterday stalled following the on-going retreat by High Court Judges. The matter which had earlier been slated for continuation of trial on August 11 and 12 (yesterday and today) has now been adjourned until September 27, after the judiciary’s long vacation.

The Judges’ retreat, which began on August 9, precedes the judiciary’s annual vacation which would commence next week, August 16 and end in September 17. Confirming the new trial date, the Court Registrar, Mr Ibrahim Hassan, who was issuing new dates to cases, informed litigants and lawyers present in court that the presiding Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, alongside other judges, has gone on a ‘retreat’ to precede their long vacation.

Meanwhile, Baba Ijesha, who is currently on bail, is standing trial on a six count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old minor, who is the foster daughter of a popular comedienne, Damilola Adekanya also known as Princess. The 48-year-old actor was alleged to have committed the offence sometime between 2013-2014 and on April 19, 2021 around Joseph Harrison Street and No 13, Wegbo Street, Iyawa, Yaba, Lagos. However, during the last proceeding on July 27, Princess, in her evidence before the court, had identified two other suspects who also sexually harassed her 14-year-old foster child.

