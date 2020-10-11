Politics

Judgment debt, factionalisation tear ALGON apart

The refusal of the national leadership of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to pay a judgment debt, is threatening to tear the organisation apart.

 

Also, the emergence of two factions with each claiming leadership of the association has become a clog in the wheel of progress of the Organisation. While Alabi Kolade David leads a faction, Abdulai Maje heads the Interim management Committee of ALGON.

 

Regrettably, factionalisation, financial recklessness and a mounting debt crisis have brought ALGON to its knees. In one of the major court cases against ALGON, Justice O.O Goodluck of the Federal High Court, Abuja had imposed a debt of N459 million on ALGON for violating its contract obligations to a company, named Intermillennium Investments Limited. In 2007, ALGON had leased out its Guest House in Maitama, Abuja for 10 years to Intermillennium Investments Limited.

 

According to the agreement, the company was to renovate, furnish and run the Guest House at a cost of N11million per annum. The ALGON leadership then which was under His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, current Governor of Rivers State, decided to lease out the Guest House because of alleged fraud and incompetence of the past managers which robbed ALGON of enormous revenue.

 

Immediately after the agreement was sealed, the company swung into action, renovated and furnished the ALGON Guest House and began to run it effectively. However, the agreement was truncated by another Leadership of ALGON which turned around and leased out the same property to another Company, ejecting InterMillennium Investments Limited which as at then still had a subsisting contract with ALGON.

 

This action prompted Millennium Investments Limited to go to court and obtain a judgment against ALGON. In addition to the N459million imposed on ALGON, there is a 10 per cent surcharge per annum for failure to pay.

 

Already, the court has issued an order for the auction of the property in dispute to liquidate the debt owed Inter Millennium Investments Limited. Since 2014, when the unanimous judgment against ALGON was given, successive leaderships of the organisation have preferred diverting funds to insignificant areas rather than honouring outstanding obligations.

 

A former Local Government Chairman, Chief LEO Okeahialam expressed worry over what is happening in ALGON and pleaded with the governors of the 36 states of the federation to look into ALGON to find out how the resources of the Organisation are being managed. Another former Local Government Executive from Bauchi State, Alhaji Yakubu Dass, frowned at the manner in which ALGON’s resources are being expended without accountability.

 

He adds: “It is embarrassing that ALGON’s properties are being auctioned for a matter that can be settled out of court”.

