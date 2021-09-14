Judicial activities grounded in Ogun as JUSUN strike enters one month

Judicial activities in Ogun State have been paralysed following the industrial action embarked upon by Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the state. Courts in the state have been under lock and key since August 11, when the industrial action began following allegation by judicial workers that the state government had been shortchanging them.

They, therefore, demanded the full payment of their salaries, according to New Telegraph investigation. But in his reaction, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Akingbolahan Adeniran, expressed the government’s readiness to negotiate with the striking workers.

Investigation by New Telegraph, however, revealed that a number of suspects have been languishing in the police cells and prison custody as the striking judicial workers forced judges to stay away from court rooms.

The state’s Chairman of JUSUN, Edun Tajudeen, had yesterday said government had not opened any negotiation with the time a proposal was submitted. Edun said in a phone interview that: “Since the last time we met to present our proposal, we have not received anything from them nor hear from them.

“A government official called me last week that they have not forgotten us, saying it was because of the official function they were attending to, that is this burial ceremony of the Governor’s father. It is the reason we have not been attended to.”

Speaking on their demands, he said: “Our salary was decreased. When the issue of new minimum wage came into light. We observed that we at the judiciary were short-changed.

The Consolidated Judicial Salary Structure (CONJUSS) we bargained for was slashed by 50 per cent. “On seeing the salary table, we rejected it. The government then re stored all our CONJUSS. Then, they decreased our basic salary.

And you know all allowances rest on the basic salary. So what we are expected to collect reduced. “In October 2020, we wrote to the government, but they didn’t do anything, same in November. In February, we gave 21 days ultimatum, nothing was done.”

Meanwhile, Adeniran, while expressing the state government’s readiness to negotiate with the striking workers, said: “Government is already in negotiation with JUSUN.

“What I encourage you journalist to do is to ask objective questions and not wait for general answers. JUSUN is saying something, please ask what were they earning before and what are they earning now?”

