Judicial autonomy: JUSUN suspends strike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…wants peculiar allowance introduced in all courts nationwide

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its strike after a series of deliberations with the Federal Government, the National Judicial Council (NJC), and relevant stakeholders. A communiqué signed by the Deputy President JUSUN Emmanuel Abioye and General Secretary, I.M Adetola and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of the union’s emergency National Executive Council in Abuja, warned that no judiciary staff should be victimized for participating in the just suspended strike.

While demanding that the issue of Judiciary Financial Autonomy be finally laid to rest as contained in the Constitution as amended, JUSUN agreed that a peculiar allowance should be introduced in all state and Federal Courts nationwide.

JUSUN, however, frowned at the actions of some state governments; Kaduna, Benue and Plateau states that withheld the salaries of its members, and the deduction of members salary in Bayelsa State, and have demanded the salaries be released and paid in full respectively, without further delay.

The communiqué reads in part: “NEC-insession commends the Chief Justice of the Federation and all heads of Courts for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the industrial action. “NEC-in-session commends the effort of the NJC in making sure that the Governors obey the MOA, Judgment and agreement on the Financial Autonomy of the Judiciary “NEC-in-session condemns the actions of the governors of Kaduna, Plateau and Benue states for withholding salaries of Judiciary in their various states for months and urged all governors involved to do the needful. “NEC-in-session discussed extensively and after putting so many issues into consideration i.e. the intervention of NJC and other stakeholders, the NEC has resolved that the strike is hereby suspended.”

