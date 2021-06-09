Judicial autonomy: JUSUN suspends strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has suspended its strike after series of deliberations with the Federal Government, the National Judicial Council (NJC), and relevant stakeholders.

A communiqué signed by the Deputy President JUSUN Emmanuel Abioye and General Secretary, I.M Adetola and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of the union’s emergency National Executive Council in Abuja, warned that no judiciary staff should be victimized for participating in the just suspended strike.

While demanding that the issue of Judiciary Financial Autonomy be finally laid to rest as contained in the Constitution as amended, JUSUN agreed that peculiar allowance should be introduced in all state and Federal Courts nationwide.

JUSUN, however, frowned at the actions of some state governments; Kaduna, Benue and Plateau states who withheld the salaries of its members, and the deduction of members salary in Bayelsa State, and have demanded the salaries be released and paid in full respectively, without further delay.

