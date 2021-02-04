Judicial panel: Lawyer faults commission for striking out murder case

The Rivers State Commission of Inquiry of Police Brutality that looks into the alleged violation of the rights of citizens by officers, and men of the Nigeria Police has been faulted by a counsel, Higher Kings, representing the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the panel for striking out a murder petition brought before it. Kings, a human rights activist, declared that the Commission’s decision to strike out such a weighty petition was regrettable, considering the evidence that would have helped justice to be served.

The NBA lawyer stated this while addressing journalists at the end of the public sitting of the Commission in Port Harcourt, the state capital, however, noted that the panel would have strongly helped the affected petitioners, especially the family members of the victims of police brutality to get justice. He wondered if something tangible would ever come out of the recommendations made to the state government for consideration by the panel.

The legal practitioner further noted that the NBA Port Harcourt branch had filed a petition to the panel brought by one Lucky Enyidah and Okechikwu against the Nigeria Police Force over the burning of a 95-yearold woman and destruction of houses in 2019 at Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area. Kings said: “This matter dwells on the burning of a 95-year-old woman in 2019 at Omerelu community. We wrote to the police and there was no response, so we brought it here to seek redress but the Chairman of the Commission struck it out.”

