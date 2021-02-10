Metro & Crime

Judicial panel member appeals to Lagosians over planned protest at Lekki Toll Plaza

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Lagos-based lawyer-cum-rights campaigner, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), a member of the judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate and make recommendation on the #EndSARS protest of Oct. 20, 2020, urged residents on Wednesday to tread with caution while appealing to Lagos residents to refrain from further protests at the Lekki Toll Plaza.
His appeal is contained in a statement tagged “Special Appeal to Nigerians/Lagosians on Protest and Counter-protest’’.
#EndSARS protest was an action to protest police brutality across Nigeria, but it ended with skirmishes, particularly at the Lekki Toll Plaza following which claims and counterclaims of extrajudicial killings were made.
The plaza was consequently closed to business, but the panel of inquiry ruled last Saturday that the concessionaire, the Lekki Concession Company, could return to the plaza to start the process of repairing damages and resuming business.
The decision led to plans by some groups of people to occupy the plaza on Saturday, Feb. 13.
In his 10-point appeal, Adegboruwa said while the 1999 Constitution guarantees citizens the freedom to hold opinion and express same, the planned protest should be shelved as the panel of inquiry was yet to make any recommendation.
“I will like to plead most passionately that the protest and counter-protest be shelved, at least for now based on the reasons stated hereunder.
“The judicial panel of inquiry is still sitting and it is yet to make any finding or recommendations on the Lekki Toll Gate incident of Oct. 20, 2020.
“The alleged bloodshed, mayhem, repressions and violence of October 2020 in general should not be encouraged to be repeated again.
“The panels of inquiry that were set up were all done in response to the #EndSARS “Five for Five’’ demands; it will be good to await the decisions of these panels.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Again, Customs seizes 5,342 ATM cards from Dubai-bound passenger

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/ Jigawa Command, yesterday intercepted 5,342 ATM cards from a Dubai-bound passenger, Sanusi Abdullahi Labaran, at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. This seizure has brought the number of ATM cards intercepted by the NCS to 8,229 in one month. The ATM cards were seized cards from two Dubai-bound passengers. […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS fallout: Lagos demolishes 1700 ‘illegal’ shanties, structures, others at Fagba

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely a month after Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu came hard on the miscreants disturbing peace in the state, warning them to stop fomenting trouble or allowed his administration to decisively deal with them, officials of the Lagos State Task force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit have demolished over 1700 shanties and containerised […]
Metro & Crime

Court seals Empire Energy filling station, recovers land confiscated by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

An Owerri High Court on Thursday sealed Empire Energy Mega Station in Owerri, following the judgment delivered by Justice Ngozi Bernardine Ukoha in favour of the Managing Director, New Chidicon Medical Centres, Prof. Phillip Njemanze. Njemanze, in a suit number HOW/919/2012, challenged what he called “unwarranted, unlawful and provocative confiscation of his hard earned personal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica