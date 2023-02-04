Judiciary has to stand up for democracy-Ezeife

Former Anambra state governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has urged the judiciary arm of government to endeavor to protect Nigeria’s democratic process, warning that spurious pronouncements by the judiciary is a threat to the 2023 general elections. Ezeife, who spoke in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, noted that it is only the judiciary that can ensure that the coming general elections are not scuttled by those he called desperate politicians that he said are out to win at all costs or derail the process.

“Our democracy is growing due to the transition process and we know that there cannot be any perfect society, but with people going to court to challenge one process or the other and stampeding our judiciary, there are fears that some people have a different agenda from what the country wants,” he said. Ezeife however, noted that while the judiciary should stand its ground, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should not play into the hands of those he called desperate politicians.

“It is not only about the judiciary, but election the umpire, which is the INEC.” “They must come clean and ensure that our votes count and that the process is in tandem with the provisions of the Electoral Act, which is the only way we can protect our democracy in this election. “We have had issues of the judiciary coming into play at most elections and what they look into is how elections are conducted and if it is in line with due process. the INEC fails to get it right, the judiciary should do the needful. “We have cases, where people are challenging the use of BVAS and calling for its stoppage, these are the people that want a return of the old order,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...