Judiciary, Ondo govt, disown ‘Fagboyegun’s allegation against CJ

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Ondo State judiciary has described the allegation against the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu as spurious and attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade, in a statement, said the allegation by Olupelumi ‘Fagboyegun’ in a viral video was aimed at tarnishing the well-earned integrity of the fountain of justice in the state.

This development came as the state government disowned a statement directing the probe of the Chief Judge over the allegation of intimidation and illegal detention made against the judiciary.

Olupelumi had in a video alleged that he was detained for three years over trump up charge and blamed the Chief Judge who he called his half-brother for the illegal detention.

But the judiciary in a statement by the Chief Registrar said Olupelumi’s allegation was intent on tarnishing the image of the Judiciary and dent the well-earned reputation of the Chief Judge.

It said: “For the records, the Judiciary of Ondo State has, over the years, maintained high level of integrity and unbiased administration of justice to all and sundry regardless of status, age or class.”

