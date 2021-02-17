Metro & Crime

Judiciary, Ondo govt, disown ‘Fagboyegun’s allegation against CJ

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

 

The Ondo State judiciary has described the allegation against the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu as spurious and attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade, in a statement, said the allegation by Olupelumi ‘Fagboyegun’ in a viral video was aimed at tarnishing the well-earned integrity of the fountain of justice in the state.

This development came as the state government disowned a statement directing the probe of the Chief Judge over the allegation of intimidation and illegal detention made against the judiciary.

Olupelumi had in a video alleged that he was detained for three years over trump up charge and blamed the Chief Judge who he called his half-brother for the illegal detention.

But the judiciary in a statement by the Chief Registrar said Olupelumi’s allegation was intent on tarnishing the image of the Judiciary and dent the well-earned reputation of the Chief Judge.

It said: “For the records, the Judiciary of Ondo State has, over the years, maintained high level of integrity and unbiased administration of justice to all and sundry regardless of status, age or class.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunman abduct Nasarawa education board official

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia The Personal Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB),Alhaji,  Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare, has been abducted. Daddare was resportedly kidnapped at his residence at Daddare in Obi Local Government Area at the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen. Family sources said […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Minister opens FCT markets

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it had relaxed restrictions on operations of markets within the territory. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, markets in FCT were hitherto allowed to operate only for three days in a week, a measure the government said was taken to curb the spread of the virus. The FCT Minister, Mallam […]
Metro & Crime

Fake cooperative promoter convicted for N5m scam

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Justice Achibong Achibong of the State High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, yesterday convicted a man, Edidiong Udokpoh, for stealing and converting N5 million cooperative funds to his personal use. Udokpoh was prosecuted by the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).   The convict, upon arraignment, pleaded “guilty” to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica