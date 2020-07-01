Metro & Crime

Judiciary remains a strong pillar of Nigeria's democracy – Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has said that the judiciary remains a strong pillar of the Nigerian society and of its democracy.
Lalong stated this during the swearing in of the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Patrick Sati Dapit, with a charge that he should work towards deepening the rule of law and also ensuring that the courts administer justice in accordance with the constitution.
He said people will continue to look up to judicial officers, especially Judges for justice, equity and the triumph of truth over falsehood.
Governor Lalong, who presided over the oath taking ceremony at the Government House Jos on Wednesday, said the acting President of the Court of Appeal is taking over at a time when there is a greater need to strengthen the judiciary in order for it to perform more efficiently.
“My experience as a lawyer, a former legislator and now governor, has strengthened my belief that the sanctity, integrity and independence of the Judiciary must be defended at all costs, as anything to the contrary will lead to chaos, anomie and instability,” he said.
He assured that his administration will continue to work with the judiciary and legislature to ensure that our courts are made conducive for judges and staff as well as all those who come to access justice or other services.

