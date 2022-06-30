Judiciary: Reps worry over staff welfare as Tanko bows out

PHILIP NYAM reports that shortly after justices of the Supreme Court wrote the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko, complaining about their condition of service, an inconclusive motion on the welfare of judiciary staff was raised on the floor of the House of Representatives

Like the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko on Monday, Nigerians were taken aback when justices of the highest court in the country, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, authored a protest letter to the immediate past CJN, citing poor conditions of service. The jurists of the apex court, who also complained that their budgetary allocations have not been increased in the last four years, stated that poor welfare was hindering the discharge of their jobs.

The justices equally averred that the relevant agencies of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibility of reviewing their salaries and allowances upward have kept them on the same salary for 14 years. They contended that the Supreme Court of Nigeria under the leadership of Justice Muhammad was also culpable for allegedly denying them their welfare packages duly captured by the court’s budgetary allocation.

Unfortunately, before these issues could be resolved, Justice Tanko threw in the towel on Monday, June 27, citing health reasons. His successor, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was immediately sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House. Four days before Tanko’s resignation, the House of Representatives debated a motion on the sorry welfare of judicial officers.

The debate was however inconclusive and no resolution was arrived at and the matter was put in view to another legislative day. All things being equal, the motion may be rescheduled for continuation of deliberations anytime from this week. Titled “a motion on the need to address the deteriorating working condition of judicial officials,” it was sponsored by the chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Akpan Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) and it was seconded by Hon. Yemi Taofeek. Leading debate on the motion, Luke noted that the House was concerned about the various news reports of the letter written by the Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, complaining about the poor welfare conditions and the operational challenges facing the apex court.

He informed his colleagues that “the letter specifically complained about lack of accommodation for newly appointed justices of the Supreme Court, epileptic power supply to the courts and the justices’ residence, lack of internet services, lack of training and workshops, non-provision of legal assistants to the justices, poor healthcare delivery and unavailability of drugs at the court’s clinic, and other operational challenges, which have negatively impacted on the performance of judicial functions thus, delaying justice delivery with its attendant effect on the maintenance of law and order in the country.”

According to him, the issues raised are as a result of the persistent underfunding of the judiciary despite its increasing workforce and growing responsibilities as well as inflationary conditions in Nigeria. The lawmaker said he was “aware that the remuneration of judicial officers was last reviewed in 2008 by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), when the official exchange rate was N117.74 to $1 whereas the naira has considerably depreciated.

His words: “Also aware that given the critical role of the judiciary in deciding disputes between persons, judicial officers are under huge legal and moral responsibility to meet these demands in the face of their meagre remuneration and poor working and living conditions. “Worried that there is acute shortage of infrastructure in the judiciary as judicial officers’ still record proceedings in long hand and sittings are conducted in dilapidated or unconducive court houses across the country.” Speaking further, Luke observed that some judicial officers do not have legal assistants whereas they deserve at least two legal assistants just as members of the executive and lawmakers have different aides.

He submitted that the judiciary is faced with enormous and expanding responsibilities of providing judicial services to an increasing population of 200 million people, building new courts and refurbishing the existing ones across the federation, engagement of new judicial officers and staff, which are all for better access to effective and efficient justice delivery to the people. He expressed concerns that the judiciary is the least funded of the three arms of government and its budgetary allocation has not increased much in the past 12 years.

The lawmaker lamented that the poor funding of the judiciary leaves it vulnerable to comprise and abuse, and may provide avenues for corruption, thus exposing the country to grave perils. In his prayers, Luke urged RMAFC to upwardly review the remuneration of judicial officers in line with present economic realities just as he urged the Federal Government to increase the budgetary allocation of the judiciary for the upcoming fiscal year and provide Special Intervention Funds for the development of the judiciary.

Signs that the motion may not see the light of day emerged when other lawmakers were given room to make their personal interventions. First to comment was Hon. Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina) who proposed an amendment to prayer to one to read review the “allowances” and not “remuneration” and also to delete the word “upward.” Also, reacting to the motion, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase called for a comprehensive review for all such relevant officers under the mentioned schedule affected by the increase in living and operational costs. The deputy speaker reminded members that the constitutional review exercise of the House has also captured the improvement of the working conditions for judicial officers. In other words, the deputy speaker had wanted the debate on the motion to be suspended since the improved condition of service for judicial workers was already taken care of in the ongoing amendment of the constitution.

However, Luke was not comfortable with the intervention from the deputy speaker. He consequently cautioned against watering down the strength of the motion by incorporating working conditions of other sectors as the motion was as a direct result of the cry from the judicial workers. He argued that the judiciary sector was too important to allow its staff to wallow in poor working conditions, which would adversely affect their performances. In his intervention, the chairman of the House Committee on FCT judiciary, Hon. Ifeanyi Momah, also proposed an amendment to prayer three to mandate all relevant judiciary committees of the House to be incorporated in the referral.

But giving a different perspective, the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) warned on the dangers of the House calling for the upward review of allowances for judiciary and political office holders without calling for the upward review of the national minimum wage that affects the general labour workforce. He argued that it would be wrong to single out a sector and leave the rest of the workforce.

He was, however, countered by the spokesman for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) who advised that his colleagues restrict their discussion to the topic of the motion and deal exclusively with the issue of the judicial workers instead of veering into other sectors.

Ruling on the motion, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, called for a harmonisation of all concerns and views expressed by members. He emphasised the need for the judiciary to be given adequate attention but also acknowledged the need to accommodate other salient issues. The speaker noted that in view of the various concerns raised, the motion should be stood down for further legislative consultations and consolidations.

Following this, the motion was stepped down to be listed for another day. Some analysts are of the view that perhaps, when the House resumes deliberation on the motion, the circumstances surrounding the resignation of Justice would also be looked into because identifying and tackling such issues may provide a foundation for resolving other problems confronting the judiciary and its workforce.

