Judiciary: Senate insists on probe despite Tanko’s exit

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the resolve of the Senate to probe the crisis rocking the judiciary, particularly under the administration of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Tanko, notwithstanding his resignation on health grounds

Recently, some aggrieved justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria wrote what can be appropriately described as a protest memo to the out-gone Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko, complaining about the pathetic state of the judiciary, particularly the apex court, under his administration. The 14 jurists berated the ex-CJN over alleged corruption and maladministration in the judiciary under his watch. The justices who were unequivocal in their memo to Justice Tanko include Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who took over in acting capacity. Others are Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammed, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, Justice John Inyang Okoro, Justice Chima Nweze, Justice Amina Adamu Augie, and Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, Justice Helen Moronkeji Ogunwumujimi, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed Musa Saulawa, Justice Adamu Jauro, Justice Tijjani Abubakar and Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim. The justices protested non-payment of legitimate entitlements by the CJN. They also alleged that annual foreign training meant to enhance capacity building for the country’s judicial process had been stopped under his (Justice Tanko) reign as the head of the nation’s judiciary. They also protested the non-replacement of poor vehicles, accommodation problem, lack of drugs at the Supreme Court clinic, epileptic electricity supply to the Supreme Court, increase in electricity tariff, no increase in the allowances for diesel, lack of internet services to residences and chambers, among others. The memo read in part: “We are serving this country diligently and to the best of our ability. We resolve disputes between the executive and the legislature, including all manner of disagreements between governments and individuals. “It would be a tragedy if the Nigerian public were to know that we are unable to resolve our own problems internally without going public. The decision to write to you formally must be seen by Your Lordship as an effort on our part to preserve the dignity of the Judiciary and the respect accorded to us by Governments and people of Nigeria.” They also asked the former CJN to wake up from slumber and be alive to his responsibility, expressing fears of a possible shutdown of the Judiciary as a result of the concerns as marshaled out in the memo. The justices drew the attention of the ex-CJN to an internal memo served by the Chief Registrar, which notified judges that electricity would be supplied to the court between the hours of 8.00 am and 4.00 pm daily due to the lack of diesel. They said: “The implication of this memo is that the Justices must finish their work and close before 4.pm. Your Lordship with all due respect, this is the peak of the degeneration of the court; it is the height of decadence, and clear evidence of the absence of probity and moral rectitude. Your Lordship, this act alone portends imminent danger to the survival of this Court and the Judiciary as an institution, which is gradually drifting to extinction. “Your Lordship, this is a wake-up call. Your Lordship must take full responsibility as our leader. You must not concession your responsibility to people who have no responsibility or stake in preserving and defending the dignity of the Institution. Your Lordship occupies a position of leadership. We will not wait for the total collapse of the institution.” However, reacting to the issues raised, Justice Tanko, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Ahuraka Isah, denied the allegations raised against him by the Supreme Court justices, claiming that the apex court had been living up to its constitutional responsibilities. Following this debacle in the judicial arm of government, the Senate in one of its decisions, resolved to intervene in the matter and ensure that the situation was not allowed to degenerate to a point it might be difficult to tackle as well as to urgently salvage the institution from impending doom. It is important to point out that the apex legislative Assembly took this decision to probe the crisis in the judiciary, while Justice Tanko was still in office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. However, barely two weeks after the Chamber passed the resolution, the former CJN resigned his appointment on health reasons. Consequent upon the then CJN’s resignation, many Nigerians had expected that the Senate would cancel the proposed investigation. But this was not the case, as the nation’s highest lawmaking body, had on resumption of plenary after the Easter break in June, still mandated the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to as a matter of urgency, step into the crisis rocking the judiciary, following the publication of the leaked memo by 14 justices of the Supreme Court. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remark shortly before the Upper Chamber adjourned plenary three weeks ago, said that the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, should investigate the matter as part of its oversight functions. His words: “We may recall that there were some issues coming out of the Judiciary. We must have interest in what is happening in that arm of government. I believe that we owe it to Nigerians, to look into what is happening in that arm of government, with the view to bringing solutions to the problem that our Judiciary in Nigeria faces. “So, I’ll urge our Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to get involved with the CJN and the judiciary generally – at this level – with the Supreme Court to find out what the real issues are and how the National Assembly can help.” While the Senate committee was making preparations towards the probe, the news of Justice Tanko’s resignation broke. However, the Senate passed a resolution penultimate week that it will continue with the proposed probe. The resolution came as a result of a motion moved by the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on the need for the committee to go ahead with the probe. The Red Chamber also mandated the committee to interface with the three arms of government as well as at the bar and on the bench to collate aggregate views and positions on the short term, medium term and long term measures needed to decisively address the crisis facing the Judiciary. The Senate said such measure must include the immediate fiscal intervention as well as long term and sustainable budgetary allocations, required for the optimal performance of the judiciary in line with global best practices. Senator Bamidele told the Senate that poor welfare of judicial officers would adversely affect the output of Judiciary in service delivery, saying: “The Judiciary, which is the epicentre of the temple of justice, should be preserved by the Senate through appropriate legislative measures in order to safeguard this highly revered institution and prevent it from being ridiculed.” He pointed out that the committee in taking steps to look into the matter as directed by the Senate President has started the process of making arrangement to interface with relevant stakeholders both at the bar and on the bench. He said the resignation of Justice Tanko on June 27 “will not prevent the committee from going ahead with its assignment in the quest to find a probable lasting solution to the matter.” He added: “Even though Hon. Justice Tanko Muhammed has stepped down as CJN, most of the Issues raised by the justices of the Supreme Court and other stakeholders within the judiciary still remain and need to be addressed urgently to prevent an eventual shut down of the judiciary.” Since the Senate took the decision to probe the crisis in the judiciary, there have been divergent opinions on the appropriateness or otherwise of this resolution. Some human rights activists, for instance, are of the opinion that the Senate, which belongs to a separate arm of government, has no business meddling in the affairs of the judiciary just as the bench could not dabble into the affairs of the parliament.

