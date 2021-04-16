Arts & Entertainments

Judith Audu braces up for role as DGN Lagos Chapter Secretary

Award-winning Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Judith Audu-Foght has been appointed as the Secretary of the Lagos State Zonal Chapter of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria. In a statement announcing her appointment, the National President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Mr. Victor Okhai, said that it was in furtherance of his pledge to ensure a smooth and all inclusive administration from the local to national level.

Reacting to her latest appointment, the multiple award-winning filmmaker said that the call to serve has always been something she is passionate about and that with her new role as the Zonal secretary of the DGN, she will continually work towards ensuring the growth of the Nigerian film industry. “As a filmmaker, I have always dedicated my career to improving the Nigerian movie industry.

This appointment provides me with a broader platform to carry out more of the work I have always done. Improving our members’ welfare in terms of capacity building is our priority and the Lagos State Zonal chapter of the DGN will be channeling its resources towards that,” she said. As an actress, and a film director, Judith Audu has left a lasting print in the Nigerian film industry. Her debut feature film production, ‘Just Not Married’ was one of the eight Nollywood movies that screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada in 2016.

