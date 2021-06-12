Judokas ready for Oshodi Foundation National Open

Nigeria Judo Federation has directed all judokas in the country to participate at the National Open Judo Championships (for men and women) which holds in Ibadan, Oyo State from July14-19, 2021. The championship, according to the schedule of events, would be heralded by a refresher course for coaches, referees and athletes. 14th-15th will be for refresher course for coaches, referees and senior judokas, while 16th is for arrival for the Championship and 17th -18th are for the championship proper and 19th departure of all participants The NJC said through a letter dated 7 July from the secretary-general, Otumala Monica to all stakeholders that the National Open is mandatory for all athletes to participate as the championship is geared towards gathering points for selections of national team for international competitions such as the Commonwealth Games 2022.

“Note that these are the new innovation practiced all over to meet with the global technological changes and all COVID-19 Sports Protocol will be duly observed,” the secretary said. According to Otumala, the National Open in Ibadan is being organized by Oshodi Judo Foundation to improve the noble sport of judo to be amongst world sports and also a multiplier effect on players, coaches, referees.

In the midst of the dark clouds that engulfed Nigerian judo in the last four years, there is however always a silver lining in the person of one-time vice president of the NJF and current chairman of Oyo State Judo Association, Dr. Musa Oshodi, who is the founder of Oshodi Judo Foundation. Dr. Oshodi who watched with pain from the sidelines while the last board ruined the sport waited for the opportune moment to intervene. And he’s singlehandedly sponsoring the Ibadan showpiece which many stakeholders have already dubbed “the revival of Nigerian judo”.

Dr. Oshodi appreciated the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Judo Federation, Brig. General Zakare Logun Abubakar for endorsing the tournament, saying “We at the Foundation is doing this because it’s in line with the minister of youth and sports call for the private partnership to develop sports and we are ready to support the minister because he has vision and mission to ensure that other sports aside football get the desire attention and we are going to do more in the nearest future”,Oshodi said. According to him, about 200 judokas are expected to participate in the weeklong championship. The winners are expected to take home cash prizes, certificates and medals.

