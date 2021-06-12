Sports

Judokas ready for Oshodi Foundation National Open

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria Judo Federation has directed all judokas in the country to participate at the National Open Judo Championships (for men and women) which holds in Ibadan, Oyo State from July14-19, 2021. The championship, according to the schedule of events, would be heralded by a refresher course for coaches, referees and athletes. 14th-15th will be for refresher course for coaches, referees and senior judokas, while 16th is for arrival for the Championship and 17th -18th are for the championship proper and 19th departure of all participants The NJC said through a letter dated 7 July from the secretary-general, Otumala Monica to all stakeholders that the National Open is mandatory for all athletes to participate as the championship is geared towards gathering points for selections of national team for international competitions such as the Commonwealth Games 2022.

“Note that these are the new innovation practiced all over to meet with the global technological changes and all COVID-19 Sports Protocol will be duly observed,” the secretary said. According to Otumala, the National Open in Ibadan is being organized by Oshodi Judo Foundation to improve the noble sport of judo to be amongst world sports and also a multiplier effect on players, coaches, referees.

In the midst of the dark clouds that engulfed Nigerian judo in the last four years, there is however always a silver lining in the person of one-time vice president of the NJF and current chairman of Oyo State Judo Association, Dr. Musa Oshodi, who is the founder of Oshodi Judo Foundation. Dr. Oshodi who watched with pain from the sidelines while the last board ruined the sport waited for the opportune moment to intervene. And he’s singlehandedly sponsoring the Ibadan showpiece which many stakeholders have already dubbed “the revival of Nigerian judo”.

Dr. Oshodi appreciated the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Judo Federation, Brig. General Zakare Logun Abubakar for endorsing the tournament, saying “We at the Foundation is doing this because it’s in line with the minister of youth and sports call for the private partnership to develop sports and we are ready to support the minister because he has vision and mission to ensure that other sports aside football get the desire attention and we are going to do more in the nearest future”,Oshodi said. According to him, about 200 judokas are expected to participate in the weeklong championship. The winners are expected to take home cash prizes, certificates and medals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Keeper gets married, stars in semi-final win same day

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Your wedding is one of the most important days you will ever experience. But what would you do if your football team reached a semi-final on the same date?   That’s the position Queensland Lions FC goalkeeper Luke Borean found himself in on Saturday, when the happiest day of his life clashed with the Lions’ […]
Sports

4 mistakes to avoid in 2021 as per Sports Consultant, Skinnybets

Posted on Author Reporter

  Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.” Many sports bettors regularly lose money but never think about altering their routine in any manner. Perhaps for one thing – they do not know that they are making a mistake in the first […]
Sports

Former WWE star, Kamala, dies at 70

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former WWE wrestler James Harris has died, aged 70.   Harris, who performed as ‘Kamala’ and was also nicknamed the ‘Ugandan Giant’, took on wrestling Superstars including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant during a career which spanned more than 20 years, reports The Evening Standard. The 6ft 7in star made his WWE […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica