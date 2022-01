Toyin Oshinaike is one of the leading stage actors in Nigeria today. He has featured in so many major stage productions in Nigeria, UK and the U.S. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about the journey so far, his experience working with Wole Soyinka, how Covid-19 pandemic affected him as an artiste and […]

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91. Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a […]

Uche Onah is an award winning choreographer, actor and dancer. A graduate of Theatre Art, University of Ibadan, he has featured in several popular productions, including musicals and reality television shows as choreographer and instructor. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he recalls how it all started, challenges and projection. He also talks about fake […]

