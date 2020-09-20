Juju musician, Yinka Best, tackles Sir Shina Peters

Frontline Juju musician, Yinka Best, has slammed Afro Juju creator, Sir Shina Peters, saying the latter has refused to let peace reign since about twenty years he has set out to destroy him. Yinka Best revealed this while speaking in a recent interview.

According to him, there’s no love amongst some of the Juju artistes they look up to. The artiste, who also does highlife and Jazz music said that the scorn amongst Juju musicians in Nigeria is Sir Shina Peters.

“All the problems we are having now in Juju music stems from him. He does not want other Juju musicians to grow, he wants everything to be all about him alone and this is affecting the industry. “Most of my colleagues in Juju music have one or two things to say about his attitude towards them. It’s high time someone spoke out.

We can’t continue like this. “I can only speak for myself on this issue; Sir Shina Peters has been on my case for the past 20 years, blocking me from shows and also not allowing promoters home and abroad to work with me.

“Despite all these, I still try to be at peace with him and all my effort has been made futile.

Imagine Sir Shina Peters saying he doesn’t want to have any dealings with someone that’s associated with King Sunny Ade. Personally, I feel this is highly disrespectful to the person and position of King Sunny Ade

Like this: Like Loading...