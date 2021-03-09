Julia Wang on making it big as a woman in real estate space

Business

A lot has already been said about the year 2020, however, the effects it has left on people and businesses is something that the world will not easily forget caused by a global health pandemic.
Businesses across nations had to face innumerable challenges along the way and saw many ups and downs to keep up their game stronger in their respective fields.
Houston’s top real estate expert, Julia Wang shares that the real estate industry has also been one where businesses had to stop working and many aspects like home tours and client meetings, etc., also got impacted.
With so much social distancing and accepting the new normal of working from home, individuals, families and companies understood the importance of a good home and property, which can be a safer option for all involved.
Many experts have now laid out a few predictions for 2021.
Julia believes that it is time to start working again on a positive note and be ready to accept the changes and work around the same to bring the business back and work as smoothly as possible.
Below are a few predictions by Julia Wang for the real estate market this year.
*Need for home office space: In almost all parts of the world, working from home has become the new normal.
With this, even companies have realized that it is the safest option to operate businesses as it involves the safety of all involved.
This trend is picking up fast, and more and more companies are now searching for home office spaces. In fact, some are of the opinion that even after COVID-19 ends, they would like to continue working with their home offices spaces.
They have already spent a lot of time in their homes working and now buyers need space which can act as their personal office; hence, they need a space which can keep them closer to their family as well, says Julia Wang.
*Communications in the digital platforms: On one end where the world is becoming smaller as it is connected with digital mediums, on the other end, it is also coming closer.
Julia Wang says that today communications through digital platforms have become a necessity. In fact, one of the biggest trends that people would carry from this year to the years to come is what businesses can do with social media and digital platforms.
It has allowed people and businesses to reach their target audience and connect with them easily.
Communicating virtually has paved the way for another such trend and that is the increased usage of videos and reels.
This trend is definitely here to stay as people enjoy unique content, especially then when it fulfills a purpose and gives them useful information about what they are searching.
*Interest rates should stay lower: One good thing that has happened to buyers is that 2020 gave them decreased interest rates.
This has resulted in bringing out a lot many buyers.
Many first-time home buyers see this as an incredible opportunity, points out Julia Wang.
She says many investors have taken advantage of these historically decreased interest rates. As 2021 gathers pace, the industry right now doesn’t seem very concerned about the rates going up again.
Hopefully, if this continues, many buyers can get closer to their home dreams.
*Neutralizing homes: For sellers, it is important to neutralize their homes because when buyers enter their property, they wish to see it as theirs.
Buyers must be able to picture their home designs, furniture and artwork on the walls and not of the sellers.
Hence, neutralizing homes is still of great importance and it may continue in the upcoming years as well.
Julia Wang is one of those powerful names in America’s real estate industry who is also known across social media platforms as she knows how to make the optimum use of the online resources, connect with people and potential buyers and sellers, and engage them with unique content.
This has made her the #1 voted realtor on social media and the owner of NextGen Real Estate that offers innovative and forward-thinking brokerage utilizing social media and online presence.
