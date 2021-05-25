Julius Berger backs roll back malaria campaign

As part of activities to mark the 2021 World Malaria Day, construction giant, Julius Berger, recently took the campaign against malaria to schools in Abuja. Inside Abuja reports It was all excitement and relief across primary and kindergarten schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, distributed treated mosquito nets to the school pupils to prevent malaria.

The gesture was part of the company’s efforts to protect vulnerable children, pregnant women and nursing mothers across the country. Students of the Local Education Authority (L.E.A) Nursery and Primary Schools, Kuchingoro, were full of excitement when the gifts came their way.

As it was done in previous donations made by the organisation, the mosquito nets were accompanied with an easy-toread pamphlet on “Guide to Malaria Prevention.” Assistant Head Teacher of the School, Mrs. Vicky Maikai, expressed appreciation to Julius Berger for finding the school worthy of the gesture. She said: “It gives me joy to see so much excitement on the faces of our children.

We are extremely happy today. Julius Berger would not understand what this show of love means to the school.

“Malaria has been one of our greatest problems and I am so excited that the company decided to help us fight it by providing the pupils with the treated mosquito nets. “On behalf of the Management, Parents and Pupils of the school, I say a big thank you to Julius Berger and I pray that God continues to bless and expand the company in Jesus name.”

Public Relations Officer, Julius Berger (North Central Region), Mr Kola Balogun, said the donations were part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to schools in the company’s areas of operation in its bid to protect and preserve the health and wellbeing of the children against the deadly malaria scourge.

Baligun, who pledged the company’s progressive and unflinching commitment to support the fight against the malaria scourge in the country, also demonstrated the use of the treated mosquito nets to the recipients.

Head of Media Relations Unit of Julius Berger, Prince Moses Duku, said the company attached so much importance to the good, sustainable and thriving health of the Nigerian people hence the donation of mosquito nets to the vulnerable segment of the society.

He said: “At Julius Berger, we believe very strongly that a healthy population means a functional and productive society and, by a multiplier effect, a progressive economy for the nation.

“The company’s antimalaria CSR campaign and donation of mosquito nets to the vulnerable, is an empirical expression of our company’s proactive policy to keep the Nigerian people safe from the deadly malaria scourge which statistics show is still the biggest public health challenge in sub-Saharan Africa.”

It would be recalled that the 2021 Julius Berger antimalaria campaign which is a corporate policy support in commemoration of the globally observed World Malaria Day, had also been extended to communities in the company’s operational areas in the Abuja- Kano Road corridor, Lagos as

