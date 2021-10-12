Inside Abuja

Julius Berger bags road safety award

Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has bagged the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) award of recognition for Best Practices in the implementation of Nigeria’s Road Transport Safety Standard Scheme.

 

The construction firm won the award for its compliance with the best expectations in applying the stipulated guidelines as stated by the FRSC Transport Standardisation Office.

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps, the lead agency in road traffic and safety management in Nigeria, had through its Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS), introduced the certification of fleet operators as a basic safety requirement for drivers’ education and fleet management standardization with a view to minimize their involvement in avoidable Road traffic Crashes (RTC).”

 

In a letter conveying the award to the company, FRSC acknowledged that previous participation of the company in the certification programme had yielded positive result as evident in improvement in the driver’s proficiency and the reduction of road traffic crashes involving the company.

 

According to the FRSC, following earlier correspondences with Julius Berger, the Corps conducted the certification of drivers and inspection of the company’s vehicles nationwide.

 

“Due to the busy schedule of the drivers, the exercise was decentralized and conducted in different centres including Kaduna, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Warri and Onitsha. The Corps ensured that all the drivers were certified with a view to developing their driving competency towards better service delivery, which will no doubt lead to improved productivity,” the FRSC said.

 

The programme is geared towards improving truck driving skills and knowledge of emerging trends in road traffic safety; educating them on new dynamics in driving; evaluating the drivers level of understanding of the Nigerian Highway Code and other traffic related issues and educating the participants on how to manage truck driving related stress.

 

According to the FRSC, an evaluation of the programme showed that Julius Berger had really impacted much training on their drivers that there is drastic reduction in recorded road traffic crashes involving the company’s drivers. Transport Standardisation Officer, FRSC, Commander Abiodun Akinlade, presented the award to the company in Abuja, on behalf of the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi Head, Media Relations Office of Julius Berger Plc, Mr. Moses Duku, expressed appreciation to the FRSC for the award, saying it would encourage the company to do more.

 

Duku said over the years, Julius Berger has seriously committed tremendous amount of resources into improving the professional competence and safety orientation of its hundreds of drivers, and operational teams in general.

 

“For the good reason of our manifest operational scope and geographical spread, Julius Berger is not relenting in its consistently intentional and proactively self-driven safety mandate.

 

“It is also to be noted that in the engineering construction sector and its necessarily huge and routine logistical requirements, fleet management and safe deployment of same is a fundamental necessity for our historically successful overall service delivery.

 

“As Julius Berger appreciates the worthy Award of Recognition for Best Practices in the implementation of Nigeria’s Road Transport Safety Standard Scheme by the highly respected road safety regulatory authority, the FRSC, our company, as in all our professional endeavours, commits to an ever-improving road safety profile,” Duku said.

