Julius Berger diversifies into agric, cashew processing

Nigeria’s leading engineering company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has made a bold diversification of its investment portfolio into the agricultural processing sector of the country’s economy. The company said it is diversifying into cashew processing. Julius Berger in a statement, said it is committed to implementing its highly efficient nowaste operational practice at its soon to be commissioned interna-tionally-benchmarked and top quality-driven cashew processing plant in Epe, Lagos State. The Cashew Project’s Commodity and Marketing Manager of Julius Berger, Oyindamola Asaaju, said clear national occupational standard and demand-driven international product quality would define and drive the company’s operations and productivity in the cashew processing industry in Nigeria, where only five per cent of Nigeria’s cashew production is currently locally processed.
Anambra Guber: Nwakafor woos civil servants with fat salary
An aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra state, Dr. Amobi Nwaokafor has said he will pay fattest salaries in the country to government workers in the state if elected governor. Nwaokafor, who spoke yesterday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, after returning his Nomination forms, said Anambra should not […]
Ebonyi seals 10 houses over poor environment
The Ebonyi State government yesterday sealed 10 residential houses in Abakaliki, the state capital, for alleged poor environmental conditions of the houses. The state Commissioner for Environment, Grants and Donor Agencies, Dr. Richard Nnabu ordered the sealing of the houses. The affected residential buildings are on No. 29 Udensi Street, No.9B Nna Street, No.15A Uga […]
Transporters to protest highway abduction, robbery
Transport operators with headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State have lamented increasing cases of kidnapping and robbery attacks along major highways in the country, especially Lagos, Abuja and parts of the North routes. The operators, including luxury buses, commuter buses and the executive Siena buses had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike targeted at crippling […]
