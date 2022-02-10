News

Julius Berger diversifies into agric, cashew processing

Nigeria’s leading engineering company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has made a bold diversification of its investment portfolio into the agricultural processing sector of the country’s economy. The company said it is diversifying into cashew processing. Julius Berger in a statement, said it is committed to implementing its highly efficient nowaste operational practice at its soon to be commissioned interna-tionally-benchmarked and top quality-driven cashew processing plant in Epe, Lagos State. The Cashew Project’s Commodity and Marketing Manager of Julius Berger, Oyindamola Asaaju, said clear national occupational standard and demand-driven international product quality would define and drive the company’s operations and productivity in the cashew processing industry in Nigeria, where only five per cent of Nigeria’s cashew production is currently locally processed.

 

