Julius Berger donates classroom, offices to Kaduna community

Civil construction giant Julius Berger Plc has donated a block of classrooms and the Principal’s office to Government Senior Day Secondary School, Dullu Tafa, Kagarko LGA in Kaduna State. The donation of the buildings, according to the leader of Julius Berger’s corporate social responsibility, (CSR) team to the presentation ceremony, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, is in furtherance of the company’s tradition of giving back to host communities across the country He said: “This project is part of the company’s little way of making an impact in the lives of not just the students, but the community at large.

“It is our hope and wishes that the structure will be put into use and the children will have a conducive learning environment.” Addressing the management and staff of the school at the presentation of the buildings in the presence of villagers and other stakeholders in the community, the Team lead of Julius Berger CSR delegation to the event, Yusuf explained that his company has a long-standing tradition of continually reaching out to its host communities through multifaceted interventions.

 

