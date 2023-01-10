Julius Berger fetes media executives at Yuletide

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, recently hosted media executives to a parley during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Towards the end of every year, construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has made it a tradition to host senior journalists to a parley which usually dovetails into a luncheon.

The tradition was only broken during the global pandemic when gathering in crowds was prohibited and social distancing was the order of the day. Restoring tradition In the out gone year, the get together was restored as media executives converged at the Conference Hall of Julius Berger, located in the Jabi District of Abuja. Leader of the Julius Berger delegation to the Media Parley was the Executive Director, Administration, Alhaji Zubairu Bayi, while Chris Isiguzo, National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led his colleagues to the event.

In his opening remarks, Bayi expressed appreciation to media practitio-ners from the various organisations for their efforts in covering the activities of the construction firm throughout 2022. He equally solicited the continued support of the media in the coming years, pledging that “Julius Berger will always be appreciative of the contributions of our media partners to our success at all material times.”

Bayi acknowledged that there were times when the company came under criticisms but noted that such moments were expected because of the nature of construction work on the public. He said that construction, which is the core business of JBN, usually as impact on the people and their environment, adding that the media would always be interested in such operations, as long as they impact on the lives of the citizens of the country.

Unmatched records

According to Bayi, there was no cause for any alarm as the company had a legacy of promoting Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) of both its employees and the general public. He disclosed that the company recently rewarded 647 of its staff for successful job performance at the long service award .

“With the above number of workers rewarded for their service to the company, and considering the huge number of productive man hours they and all our other teeming workers have put into their jobs across the country, may I now happily inform you that, with regard to the Company’s Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) issues, Julius Berger has a proud and in fact unmatched industry record of Lost Time-Frequency Rate of 0.19, which is less than one Lost Time Injury for every five million man-hours worked,” he said.

Each year, Bayi said, Julius Berger strives to outdo the previous year’s performance for the progressive benefit of shareholders, employees and the “We significantly owe our continuing success to your (media) rational understanding and cooperation by which you objectively continue to helpfully inform the public that Julius Berger is Nigeria’s loyal development partner and will aways do its work with that irreducible commitment; and…together with the robust and respectable 4th Estate of the Realm, we remain developmental partners in progress. Julius Berger does not take your good work for granted. We appreciate it,” Bayi said.

Symbiotic relationship In response, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Mr. Chris Isiguzo, commended the management of Julius Berger for recognising the role of the media in corporate success and nation building. Isiguzo also enjoined other corporate organisations in the country to take a cue from Julius Berger in order to foster better relationship between them and the media.

According to him, the symbiotic relationship, if well managed, would remain a boost to achieving the goals of the corporate organisations and the social responsibility of the media. In a goodwill message delivered at the occasion, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, also commended Julius Berger for maintaining the official practice of the end of year media parley. He described it as a high quality public relations initiative from which other corporate organisations should learn positive lessons.

