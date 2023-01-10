Inside Abuja

Julius Berger fetes media executives at Yuletide

Posted on Author DEBORAH OCHENI reports. Comment(0)

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, recently hosted media executives to a parley during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

 

Towards the end of every year, construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has made it a tradition to host senior journalists to a parley which usually dovetails into a luncheon.

The tradition was only broken during the global pandemic when gathering in crowds was prohibited and social distancing was the order of the day. Restoring tradition In the out gone year, the get together was restored as media executives converged at the Conference Hall of Julius Berger, located in the Jabi District of Abuja. Leader of the Julius Berger delegation to the Media Parley was the Executive Director, Administration, Alhaji Zubairu Bayi, while Chris Isiguzo, National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led his colleagues to the event.

In his opening remarks, Bayi expressed appreciation to media practitio-ners from the various organisations for their efforts in covering the activities of the construction firm throughout 2022. He equally solicited the continued support of the media in the coming years, pledging that “Julius Berger will always be appreciative of the contributions of our media partners to our success at all material times.”

Bayi acknowledged that there were times when the company came under criticisms but noted that such moments were expected because of the nature of construction work on the public. He said that construction, which is the core business of JBN, usually as impact on the people and their environment, adding that the media would always be interested in such operations, as long as they impact on the lives of the citizens of the country.

Unmatched records

According to Bayi, there was no cause for any alarm as the company had a legacy of promoting Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) of both its employees and the general public. He disclosed that the company recently rewarded 647 of its staff for successful job performance at the long service award .

“With the above number of workers rewarded for their service to the company, and considering the huge number of productive man hours they and all our other teeming workers have put into their jobs across the country, may I now happily inform you that, with regard to the Company’s Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) issues, Julius Berger has a proud and in fact unmatched industry record of Lost Time-Frequency Rate of 0.19, which is less than one Lost Time Injury for every five million man-hours worked,” he said.

Each year, Bayi said, Julius Berger strives to outdo the previous year’s performance for the progressive benefit of shareholders, employees and the “We significantly owe our continuing success to your (media) rational understanding and cooperation by which you objectively continue to helpfully inform the public that Julius Berger is Nigeria’s loyal development partner and will aways do its work with that irreducible commitment; and…together with the robust and respectable 4th Estate of the Realm, we remain developmental partners in progress. Julius Berger does not take your good work for granted. We appreciate it,” Bayi said.

 

Symbiotic relationship In response, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Mr. Chris Isiguzo, commended the management of Julius Berger for recognising the role of the media in corporate success and nation building. Isiguzo also enjoined other corporate organisations in the country to take a cue from Julius Berger in order to foster better relationship between them and the media.

According to him, the symbiotic relationship, if well managed, would remain a boost to achieving the goals of the corporate organisations and the social responsibility of the media. In a goodwill message delivered at the occasion, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, also commended Julius Berger for maintaining the official practice of the end of year media parley. He described it as a high quality public relations initiative from which other corporate organisations should learn positive lessons.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Inside Abuja

Religious groups move against sexual violence

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA reports

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other stakeholders have expressed their desires to collaborate in finding lasting solutions to gender-based violence. REGINA OTOKPA reports   Religious leaders are a strong force when it comes to shaping public opinion and mobilising for or against a common cause. Across the world, religion is a key rallying […]
Inside Abuja

Bringing healthcare facility to Kpaduma

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA reports

For decades, residents of Kpaduma community have suffered untold hardship accessing healthcare and many have died from preventable diseases. Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, recently had a ground breaking ceremony to build a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the community. REGINA OTOKPA reports   “After two children, my husband and I resolved to put […]
Inside Abuja

Waiting for the AfCFTA to begin

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE reports

Some women entrepreneurs are planning to take advantage of the liberalized continental free trade as well as face possible challenges that may emerge. CALEB ONWE reports   As the African Continental Free Trade Area( AfCFTA) kicks off on January 1, 2021, different groups have been strategizing to take advantage of the programme. Some stakeholders of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica