Julius Berger gets FD

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed Christian Hausmann as finance director to replace Martin Brack, who has taken a new role as Julius Berger International’s chief financial officer in Germany. Brack served the company as finace director since December 16, 2017.

The Managing Director of the company, Lars Ritcher, noted that Hausemann had worked in various operational divisions and held the position of commercial manager for Region West in Lagos between 2009 and 2018, before returning to Germany to work with Julius Berger International GmbH, the company’s German subsidiary,where he became chief financial officer in 2018

