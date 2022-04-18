Business

Julius Berger gets FD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed Christian Hausmann as finance director to replace Martin Brack, who has taken a new role as Julius Berger International’s chief financial officer in Germany. Brack served the company as finace director since December 16, 2017.

 

The Managing Director  of the company, Lars Ritcher, noted that Hausemann had worked in various operational divisions and held the position of commercial manager for Region West in Lagos between 2009 and 2018, before returning to Germany to work with Julius Berger International GmbH, the company’s German subsidiary,where he became chief financial officer in 2018

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Fidelity Bank reports 33% HY’20 profit growth

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Fidelity Bank Plc has posted a 33.01 per cent increase in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2020.   The bank’s interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended June 30, 2020 showed profit after tax of N11.303 billion as against N8.498 billion recorded in […]
Business

Youths protest sack by oil servicing firm

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Youths from Oginigba, the community hosting Halliburton in Rivers State on Wednesday morning barricaded the entrance to the company, claiming that they were protesting the sack of some of the firm’s workers who were indigenes of the community. According to media report, they also claimed to be members of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, […]
Business

NSE extends weekly gains by 1.09%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Transaction activities last week closed positive, extending weekly gains as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 1.09 per cent to close the week at 24,693.73 and N12.882 trillion respectively. All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas indices, which depreciated by 0.06 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica