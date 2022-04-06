Business

Julius Berger grows revenue by 40%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Despite numerous challenges in the last financial year, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s engineering construction industry leader, performed brilliantly and achieved exceptional financial performance in the year ended December 31, 2021.

 

The favourable result includes and evidences vast improvements in terms of revenue accruals, cash flow stability and positive result for shareholders.

 

The construction company consolidated audited financial statements for the year revealed that the Group’s revenue grew from N241.8 billion in 2020 to N338.8 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 40 per cent.

 

“The rise in revenue underlines the strong position of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc within the constrengthen  struction industry and its ability to execute its projects at an excellent pace and to the satisfaction of its clients,” the company said. As a further boost to the top-line growth, the Group increased its Profit Before Taxation from N3.9 billion in 2020 to N14.2 billion in 2021 while the Profit After Taxation rose from N1.2 billion to N8.3 billion in the year under review.

 

Following the commendable financial result and positive cash status for the year ended December 31, 2021, the company’s Board of Directors recommend a dividend of N2.50K per 50K share, resulting in a total gross dividend payout of N4 billion.

 

Highlights of the results show that Julius Berger Nigeria’s revenue grew by 40 per cent to N338.81 billion with Operating Profit rising by 81 per cent to  22.67 billion.

Also Earnings Before Interests and Taxes, EBIT margin improved by 154 bps while Finance Cost grew by 14 per cent relative to Revenue Growth (40%) just as the company’s Net cash position improved by 168 per cent to N41.42 billion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Aircraft utilization: New solutions, innovation amidst COVID-19

Posted on Author Wole Shada re writes

The COVID-19 crisis is forcing airlines to think out of the box by adopting small aircraft model amid dwindling passenger number, prompting likely paradigm shift in aircraft utilization. Wole Shada re writes   Changing model   The airline industry in Nigeria may have a new business mantra: Smaller is better. The COVID-19 outbrwak is gradually […]
Business

Toyota recalls 2.66m vehicles affected by faulty fuel pump

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the initial batch of recalls announced last January and March, the Japanese automaker has issued another recall involving 2.66 million vehicles fitted with the faulty fuel pump.   According to a statement by Toyota, the new figure covers 1.67 million vehicles in North America, 400,000 in China, and 210,000 in Japan, among other markets. […]
Business

Council inducts 64 newly registered town planners

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) has inducted 64 newly registered town planners at its 34th induction ceremony. Speaking at the investiture ceremony in Abuja, the President of TOPREC, Mr Isyaku Kura, urged the inductees to uphold the highest professional standard. While asking them to allow code of professional conduct and practice regulate them, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica