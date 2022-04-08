Julius Berger names Hausemann new finance director

Nigeria’s leading engineering construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has announced a change of corporate guard with Christian Hausemann, taking over its financial directorate at its head office in Abuja. Mr. Martin Brack, who has served the company as its financial director since December 16, 2017, was replaced by Hausemann.

The company has also notified the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the appointment by the Board of Christian Hausemann, another veteran of the financial operations of Julius Berger as director and its new finance director. At a well-attended transition party held in Abuja last week to bid the out-going Brack farewell and welcome the new financial director, Hausemann, the change of guard at the financial directorate of the company was operationally consummated.

In attendance at the colourful night of lively, healthy, encouraging and positive speeches and eulogies for both Brack and Hausemann, were members of the company’s executive management and the Board of Directors, corporate CEOs, executive directors and other senior officials from the banking and financial sector and other key private sector operators as well as public officials.

