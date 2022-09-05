Julius Berger: Poor share response to mega operations

The capital market has continued to be a mystery to many shareholders as a situation where a company is performing well in its operation but not reflecting in their share price value has remained a puzzle. RHODA OGUNSEYE writes

According to founder and a former National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association Of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, the lack of impact of companies’ operations on share price can be traced to speculation and sentiment.

For sometime now, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is hardly seen on the performance list of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Nwosu noted that the company was doing well in getting contracts and expanding. The returns of the company grew from 2.9 per cent in 2020 to 17.03 per cent. Return of Invested Capital was up by 3.38 per cent in 2020 to 11.20 per cent in 2021, while Returns on its Asset also grew from 0.38 per cent to 2.07 per cent in the period under review.

The current share price of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc closed at N25.90 as at Thursday, September 1, 2022. Julius Berger began the year with a share price of N22.35 and has since gained 15.9 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 37th on the NGX in terms of yearto- date performance.

Julius Berger Nigeria is the 65th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (June 2 to September 1, 2022). JBERGER has traded a total volume of 22.1 million shares — in 1,905 deals — valued at N591 million over the period, with an average of 351,454 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.32 million was achieved on June 30 and a low of 27,146 on June 29, for the same period. According to Kasimu Garba Kurfi, MD/CEO, APT Securities and Funds Limited, the unimpressive performance of Julius Berger’s half year result has give reason for the fall in the share price of the company.

“There were, however, growth in income and profit before tax, but profit after tax was low by 52 per cent, but there are still hope to do better by the end of the year, especially with the completion of 2nd Niger Bridge,” he said. Julius Berger has assured the Rivers State government of dependable project delivery for its 11th and 12th flyover on the scheduled date.

The 11th and 12th flyovers were flagged off by Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State, Tobias Meletschu, Executive Director of Corporate Development of Julius Berger and Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State, among other executives at Rumuokwuta/Rumuola junction, Ikwerre Road, and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, last week.

The 11th flyover is 1007.5 meters long, stretching from the Ebony junction on Rumola road to the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Ikwerre road. Dr Lars Richter, Managing Director of Julius Berger, expressed his gratitude for Rivers State’s faith in the company and promised that it would complete the flyover in time.

“We have never failed you and we will not fail you on this too,” Meletschu said. Wike also expressed gratitude to Julius Berger for its effort at developing lasting infrastructure.

“That is why we trust that Julius Berger will again deliver on this flyover in due time,” he said. The 12th flyover also known as the Ada George Location flyover, at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area is to be completed within 10 months, following the traffic situation around that area.

Financials

Chairman of the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, noted that though Julius Berger had challenges in the 2021 financial year, the company excelled and overcame its challenges by dint of hard work and unflinching commitment to success from its management and staff.

Similarly, the Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, disclosed that the company performed strongly in the year under review, extending a N2.50k per share dividend to shareholders.

Speaking at the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company in Abuja, the chairman presented the Consolidated Financial Statements of the year under review, saying that within the period, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc performed positively despite the numerous macro-economic hiccups, achieving exceptional financial performance, meeting targets for both revenue and cash flow.

“One of those challenges, of course, is COVID-19, which remains ever-present in our personal and professional lives with prolonged consequences. Unfortunately, we are unable to put this virus behind us just yet.

“While 2021 was certainly a challenging year, more positively, it was also a dynamic and industrious year,” Sunmonu said, adding that “within our core construction business, we made meaningful progress across our portfolio of private and public projects.”

He listed the projects to include the International Worship Centre, Uyo, the Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja, the Bodo-Bonny Road in Rivers State, as well as infrastructure projects in Lagos and in Rivers States, where Julius Berger is supporting the State Governments to achieve remarkable infrastructure transformation.

On his part, Richter also listed some major projects successfully commissioned within the year under review to include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation office, several flyovers and civil infrastructural works in Port Harcourt; plus the Rehabilitated Control Towers at Tincan Island as well as the Lagos Port Complex.

Underscoring the shining example of the trust the Federal Government placed on Julius Berger, the chairman emphasised the priority projects of the government financed through the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, and executed by the company at an excellent pace “with our values, standards and capacities remaining core to our competitive edge.” He listed these projects as, the Second River Niger Bridge, the Abuja-Kano Road and the Lagos Shagamu Expressway.

Dividend

The highlight of the event was when shareholders voted overwhelmingly for a N2.50k dividend per share owned compared to the 50 kobo per share paid out in the previous financial year. This year’s dividend payout is the highest that the company’s shareholders have received in the last five years.

Latest project

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is to launch cashew processing plant on September 10, 2022.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Julius Berger), on February 14, 2022, had announced to the market that the pioneer cashew processing plant located in Epe, Lagos State, shall form the cornerstone of Julius Berger’s diversification activities and, in particular, in the agro-sector.

