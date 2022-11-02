Julius Berger provides educational scholarships for students

Nigeria’s leading and most reliable shipping company, Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited, hosted its Educational Assistance Award Program for Host Communities on Tuesday 26th October at its Warri Port terminal. The event is part of the company’s ever-expanding corporate social responsibility initiatives, in furtherance of its sustainability policy to meaningfully contribute and enhance the development of people in its host communities. Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited stated that, as a sensitive part of its business culture, the company goes beyond the essential profitmaking motive to strongly partner with its host environment and people for mutually progressive development, advancement and growth. The company at the event in Warri awarded educational assistance scholarships running into several millions of Naira to twenty-four students from Ogbe-Ijoh and Ugbomefa communities. Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited awarded the scholarships to assist both tertiary and secondary institutions’ students from its host communities. The Chairman, Scholarship Board of Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, Chief Sylvester Tiebebedigha. Secretary General Ogbe-Ijoh kingdom, Comrade Mefe Alagba. Youth Chairman Amoma, Toritseju omagbemi, Youth Chairman Lucky, among other representatives of the host communities expressed their profound gratitude to Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited for the kind and foresighted developmental gesture.

