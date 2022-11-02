Julius Berger provides educational scholarships for students

Nigeria’s leading and most reliable shipping company, Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited, hosted its Educational Assistance Award Program for Host Communities on Tuesday 26th October at its Warri Port terminal. The event is part of the company’s ever-expanding corporate social responsibility initiatives, in furtherance of its sustainability policy to meaningfully contribute and enhance the development of people in its host communities. Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited stated that, as a sensitive part of its business culture, the company goes beyond the essential profitmaking motive to strongly partner with its host environment and people for mutually progressive development, advancement and growth. The company at the event in Warri awarded educational assistance scholarships running into several millions of Naira to twenty-four students from Ogbe-Ijoh and Ugbomefa communities. Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited awarded the scholarships to assist both tertiary and secondary institutions’ students from its host communities. The Chairman, Scholarship Board of Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, Chief Sylvester Tiebebedigha. Secretary General Ogbe-Ijoh kingdom, Comrade Mefe Alagba. Youth Chairman Amoma, Toritseju omagbemi, Youth Chairman Lucky, among other representatives of the host communities expressed their profound gratitude to Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited for the kind and foresighted developmental gesture.
Related Articles
Getfit Technologies Uses Tech & Fashion To Advances Fitness For Millions Of Nigerians
As Nigerians continue to grapple with the harsh realities of the global economic meltdown and the harsh aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Nigerians have adopted unhealthy eating habits. With the harsh economic realities, more and more people are struggling to eat, never mind eating healthy. Due to this fact, a lot more Nigerians […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Presidential candidate dumps ticket over AAC leadership crisis
Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engr Yakubu Mohammed yesterday dumped the ticket of the party following the leadership crisis in the party. This is coming following a court pronouncement that affirmed the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore as the authentic presidential candidate of the party. Mohammed had in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lawan lauds Ugwuanyi’s devt stride, preaches unity at Kalu’s father’s remembrance service
President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, yesterday, lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for promoting national unity and integration across party divide. Speaking during the 10th anniversary of the death of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s father, late Chief Johnson Uzor Nsiegbe Kalu, held at Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)