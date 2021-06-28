News

Julius Berger raises hope on $314m Bodo/Bonny road project

Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Monday, raised hopes of an early completion and commissioning of the multimillion dollar Bodo-Bonny road project, the first road to connect Bonny Island to the mainland communities in Rivers State.

The project, billed to gulp over $314million has achieved major milestones and will on completion reduce the cost of oil production and other economic activities in Rivers State, as well as contribute to the development of the Niger Delta region.

Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., Engr. Lars Richter, disclosed that the company has successfully completed works on the 4.9-kilometre Bodo Road leading to the Afa Creek Bridge, which has also been completed.  Richter, who gave an update on the project to newsmen, said that the achievement of these two major scope components of the project were indications of Julius Berger’s commitment towards the timely commissioning of the road. He said that the company remained committed to delivering a world-class highway with the necessary drainage systems and stone pitched shoulders to ensure a long-lasting and high-performance infrastructure.

According to him, the road has transformed the local infrastructure network, enabling progress by providing neighbouring communities the much needed, reliable access to Bodo Town, thereby improving social and economic connectivity and commercial opportunities.

The Bodo-Bonny Road cuts across four local government areas in Rivers State and the project is being executed under a Public Private Partnership through a tripartite agreement between the Federal Government, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Julius Berger Nigeria.

