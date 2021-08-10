Julius Berger shines at housing show

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has again demonstrated quality, creativity and top-notch engineering consistency to clinch the award of the “Best Furniture Company” in Nigeria. Its furniture and furnishing subsidiary,

Julius Berger AFP got the recognition for the fifth consecutive time, at the Abuja Housing Show held recently at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The award ceremony was the climax of days of products and service exhibition by many international furniture manufacturers and interior design companies from across Africa and beyond.

The annual Abuja Housing Show has in recent years, become a landmark event for the real estate development and furnishing industry in the African continent. The quest for the awards of excellence at the event has fueled greater creativity and competition amongst participating firms at the annual event. Chief Executive Officer, Abuja Housing Show,

Festus Adebayo, said Julius Berger AFP deserved the recognition because of the consistency and style in her engineering designs, which had given birth to a range of exotic and classy offering in the furniture industry.

Head of Public Relations, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Prince Moses Duku, who received the award on behalf of the company expressed appreciation to the promoters of the show, pledging that AFP will continue to maintain the standards set for it by its parent company. Duku described AFP as an offspring of a most trustworthy corporate foundation and responsible business heritage.

“The AFP derives its proud pedigree from the impeccably successful and highly coveted Julius Berger Nigeria Plc engineering standard and solution-oriented value chain. I can assure you that for the AFP, it will only get qualitatively better to the satisfaction and happiness of every of our customers.

The AFP will strive to maintain its leadership position in the furniture and furnishing sector, sustain its corporate momentum and ever increasingly promote the excellent, reliable technical and business sure-footedness of the Julius Berger Plc identity,” he said.

The AFP later hosted loyal customers and prospective clients to an exclusive reception at its showroom. Sales Manager, AFP, Uche Uzoewulu, said the company offers “distinctive furnishings to accommodate unique specifications and taste”.

The company, Uzoewulu said, also provides a full range of office furniture solutions, for corporate organisations .

