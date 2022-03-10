Julius Berger still the best, says Bauchi gov

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is “still the best construction company in Nigeria.” Mohammed, who was a former FCT Minister, said the company remains matchlessly in the lead in the engineering construction sector. Mohammed, who congratulated the Rivers State government for its wisdom and prudence in subscribing to Julius Berger’s matchless quality in its ex-ecution of infrastructural works in the state, lauded the company “…in terms of contractual fidelity, engineering competence and technical quality.”

The governor made the remarks as a special guest of honour of the Rivers State government, where he inaugurated the construction works for a tenth flyover, the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State. Earlier at the Rivers State Executive Council chambers, where the contract for the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover and adjoining links was signed between the Rivers State government and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, thanked the state government for entrusting the construction works for several key infrastructures to the company.

