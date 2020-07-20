Julius Berger: We’ll deliver 2nd Niger bridge, Abuja-Kano road on time

The Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Lars Richter, has assured the nation that the company would deliver on the second Niger bridge, the Abuja-Kano road and the Lagos-Shagamu expressway projects as contracted.

The managing director gave the assurance during a public hearing with House of Representatives Committee on Works at the National Assembly at the weekend.

Richter said all requisite human and technical resources, imbued with new technologies, have been mobilised to all sections of the projects to ensure successful completion as scheduled.

He emphasised that all the contracts for the three top priority projects of the Federal Government were duly awarded to Julius Berger following due process.

According to him, insinuations in certain quarters that the process for the award of the contracts was fraudulent was misplaced and should be discountenanced by the parliament.

Ritchter insisted that the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) duly issued letters of no objection for the projects as required by the extant procurement law.

He explained that Julius Berger lawfully bidded for the projects, after which, the Ministry of Works, which has the statutory mandate and responsibility to handle the contract processed everything in line with the Public Procurement Act, hence there was nothing untoward in the contracth M Richter said: “It is the Ministry of Works that receives letters of no objection to any contract; not our company.

Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) itself vets the rates contractors submit to the ministry, and the ministry again takes the rates vetted by the BPP to the Federal Executive Council for approval by the President in Council.

