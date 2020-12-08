Julius Berger: Works begins on Lagos-Shagamu Expressway Dec 10

Following the much expected traffic flow on the ever-busy Lagos- Shagamu Expressway (LSE) during the yuletide celebrations, the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has stated that it is rolling out plans to make traffic flow on the highway incident-free as it begins the reconstruction and rehabilitation works for the Lagos-bound carriageway of the LSE on December 10.

Particularly, the Project Office of the contractor, in a release yesterday in Lagos, declared that there is going to be a planned diversion of Lagos- bound traffic to Shagamu bound carriageway for the commencement works on the Lagos bound carriageway.

According to Julius Berger, the work is planned to commence December 10, 2020 through February 28, 2021 and throughout the period, including the yuletide season, the contractor does not envisage any lockdown as motorists will be regulated.

In addition, the construction giant said that the closed section of the road currently under construction, (that is, Punch KM 13+500 to Magboro KM 14+700) will be fully opened to public traffic before the commencement of reconstruction activities from Punch KM 13+500 to Warewa KM 12+000.

On the description of works to be done, the company said it includes “the diversion of Lagos bound traffic from Punch to Warewa into the Sagamu bound carriageway and narrowingof bothSagamubound traffic into two lanes on the Sagamu bound carriageway respectively.”

